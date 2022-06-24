Rochester pool fees dropping Monday

ROCHESTER — Fees for Rochester’s outdoor pools will be reduced starting Monday.

The new daily fees for the Soldiers Field and Silver Lake pools are:



First youth (2-17) - free.

Additional youth in group (2-17) - $2.

Adult (18+) - $3.

Children younger than age 2 - free.

The Silver Lake pool is currently closed as repairs are being made, but the new fee schedule will be in place when it opens, which is now expected to be in early July.

The Soldiers Field Pool is available for open swimming from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Lifeguards are on duty at the pool during open swim hours.