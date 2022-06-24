SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
News | Local
Rochester pool fees dropping Monday

Silver Lake pool remains closed for repairs.

Soldiers Field Swimming Pool
Tiwana Brown, 10, of Rochester, plays on the waterslide on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Soldiers Field Swimming Pool in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
June 24, 2022 05:34 PM
ROCHESTER — Fees for Rochester’s outdoor pools will be reduced starting Monday.

The new daily fees for the Soldiers Field and Silver Lake pools are:

  • First youth (2-17) - free.
  • Additional youth in group (2-17) - $2. 
  • Adult (18+) - $3.
  • Children younger than age 2 - free.

The Silver Lake pool is currently closed as repairs are being made, but the new fee schedule will be in place when it opens, which is now expected to be in early July.
The Soldiers Field Pool is available for open swimming from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Lifeguards are on duty at the pool during open swim hours.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
