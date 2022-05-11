SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local

Rochester Post Bulletin applies The Trust Project standards to increase news transparency

You deserve to know the news you’re reading is based on facts and ethical journalism. That’s why the Rochester Post Bulletin has joined The Trust Project, which aims to help newsrooms and journalists actively demonstrate credibility.

trust-project-article-image.jpg
By Staff reports
May 11, 2022 08:13 AM
We know you rely on accurate information to make confident decisions for your life. But there is a lot of misinformation out there – some of it very convincing, which allows that misinformation to spread quickly.

That’s why the Rochester Post Bulletin has joined The Trust Project, which aims to help newsrooms and journalists actively demonstrate credibility. The project partners with newsrooms across the country to experiment with and implement a variety of trust-building strategies. This includes public-facing policies and clear labeling on opinion and sponsored content.

“The Rochester Post Bulletin has always been committed to delivering local news our communities and readers can trust. Our work with The Trust Project has simply made it easier for you to identify what you are reading while understanding our news reporting policies, and allow you to know your local journalists and connect with us when you see an error or have a question,” Editor Jeff Pieters said.

The project uses its Eight Trust Indicators as a framework. These indicators are a collaborative, journalism-generated standard that help both readers and search engines assess the authority and integrity of news. They were developed from user-centered research and adopted by all program participants. The eight trust indicators are: Best Practices; author/reporter expertise; type of work labels; citations and references; methods; local sourcing; diverse voices; and actionable feedback. More information can be found here.

“We proudly welcome the Rochester Post Bulletin into the global Trust Project. Their commitment to accuracy, inclusion, impartiality and accountability underscores journalism’s vital role in every community - and throughout democracy,” said Sally Lehrman, founder and chief executive of the Trust Project. “Together, the Trust Project Network amplifies integrity-based journalism and slows the spread of false and misleading claims around the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To learn more about The Trust Project and the 8 Trust Indicators, visit thetrustproject.org .

