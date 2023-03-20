Rochester prepares to investigate discrimination and retaliation claims tied to council member's censure

ROCHESTER — The city of Rochester is hiring an outside investigator to conduct a neutral and independent investigation of a council member’s claims of discrimination following her censure by the Rochester City Council.

“The City of Rochester received communications from council member (Molly) Dennis to the city attorney and other council members alleging that the city discriminated and retaliated against her when it censured her on Monday, March 6,” Rochester City Attorney Micheal Spindler-Krage wrote in an email to the council.

Dennis’ concerns reportedly include allegations against city employees and public officials, as defined by the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. Spindler-Krage said the act states the existence and status of her concerns is public, but other personnel data is considered private data.

Dennis has publicly stated that she views the censure as an action that fails to take into account her attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, which can affect how she communicates.

The resolution to reprimand Dennis cited unspecified “threatening and manipulative behaviors exercised toward city staff and elected officials,” as well as excessive use of city time and unfounded allegations.

“I believe there was no valid example for any of the claims,” Dennis said Monday.

A list of examples related to the censure was included with the statement regarding the planned investigation.

The list includes allegations that Dennis was “physically agitated and seemed out of control” in a confrontation with City Administrator Alison Zelms during a League of Minnesota Cities conference in Duluth and repeatedly asked Spindler-Krage for legal advice regarding personal matters.

Dennis said the Duluth incident is being misrepresented and discussion of legal issues, including her divorce, were related to whether she would be able to fulfill some of her duties as a council member.

“I believed his job was to give me legal advice about the city,” she said.

In a December email to Dennis, Spindler-Krage highlighted the concern, estimating he has spent 10 times more time with her than all the other council members combined.

Dennis said she hadn’t read the complete three-page list of examples attached to the announcement regarding the planned investigation, but she maintains what she saw as misleading

“It is incredibly taken out of context,” she said of the document.

She also pointed out that the censure actions won’t change her disability.

“You can censure me forever, and I will still have ADHD,” she said.

Spindler-Krage said the planned investigation is intended to address some of Dennis’ concerns.

“The city is committed to providing access to its facilities and services to all Rochester community members and visitors regardless of background, status, or disability, and it takes allegations of discrimination and retaliation seriously,” he wrote in his email to the council.

Spindler-Krage said the goal is to get the investigation started by Monday, March 27.