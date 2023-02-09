Rochester Pride kicks off 2023 community fundraising

ROCHESTER — Caelynn Petersilie loved spending time at Silver Lake Park with their grandparents.

As the winner of the Rochester Pride T-shirt contest, Petersilie shared this memory through their design of a lake reflection with rainbow colors and loons swimming.

"When I was making the design, I tried to think of what Rochester meant to me and all who live in it," said Petersilie, 15, of Kasson.

Rochester Pride celebrates gender-identity and sexual-orientation minority communities and their allies with an event on May 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at Soldiers Field Park.

"Pride is really important to me because to me it represents coming together as a community. It means remembering our deep history as a people and feeling hopefully for the future," Petersilie said. "It is so important to me to think of the history and be thankful for their fight so we could come together as one."

The T-shirt sales, and other community donations, help host the annual event. Rochester Pride raised over $6,000 in 2021.

For more information or to purchase a T-shirt, visit bonfire.com/store/rochester-mn-pride .