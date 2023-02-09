99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Pride kicks off 2023 community fundraising

T-shirt sales, and other community donations, help host the annual event. Rochester Pride raised over $6,000 in 2021.

Rochester Pride 2023 T-Shirt.png
The 2023 Rochester Pride t-shirt was designed by Caelynn Petersilie of Kasson.
Contributed / Rochester Pride
By Staff reports
February 09, 2023 03:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Caelynn Petersilie loved spending time at Silver Lake Park with their grandparents.

As the winner of the Rochester Pride T-shirt contest, Petersilie shared this memory through their design of a lake reflection with rainbow colors and loons swimming.

"When I was making the design, I tried to think of what Rochester meant to me and all who live in it," said Petersilie, 15, of Kasson.

Also Read
Alternative concept 1.jpg
Local
State Destination Medical Center funds will cover nearly half of $21 million Soldiers Field Park renovations
DMC Corp. board approves full use of $10 million previously set aside for upgrades in city park.
February 09, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Wohlsdorf
Local
DFL pushes Paid Family and Medical Leave program to the finish line
Proponents say it addresses a critical need; critics say it imposes too great a burden on small businesses.
February 09, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
fire
Local
Garage decimated after Wednesday night fire in northwest Rochester
Electrical wires and a propane tank near the garage posed initial threats to firefighters.
February 09, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Rochester Pride celebrates gender-identity and sexual-orientation minority communities and their allies with an event on May 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at Soldiers Field Park.

"Pride is really important to me because to me it represents coming together as a community. It means remembering our deep history as a people and feeling hopefully for the future," Petersilie said. "It is so important to me to think of the history and be thankful for their fight so we could come together as one."

ADVERTISEMENT

The T-shirt sales, and other community donations, help host the annual event. Rochester Pride raised over $6,000 in 2021.

For more information or to purchase a T-shirt, visit bonfire.com/store/rochester-mn-pride .

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREVENTSPEOPLE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
New Rochester city logo
Local
Kim Norton and Patrick Keane selected for National League of Cities committees
Rochester elected officials will provide insights and advocate for cities on federal level.
February 09, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20230208_154738.jpg
Business
New Rochester gym aims to help clients reach their personal peaks
Founder/coaches David Timm, Tony Nguyen, Abby Romme and Tye Bentz are creating a new type of fitness gym, Credence Apex, in northwest Rochester.
February 09, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
KatheenHarrington.jpg
Business
Rochester Downtown Alliance names Harrington as new interim leader
The Rochester Downtown Alliance board of directors recently announced that Kathleen Harrington will serve as the interim executive director in the wake of Holly Masek’s impending departure.
February 09, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 5-11, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 09, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports