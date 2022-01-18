Rochester program to boost women in construction selected for $1M grant

ROCHESTER – A plan to focus on the economic mobility of women of color in construction careers was selected as one of 15 winners in the 2021-2022 Global Mayors Challenge, making the city eligible for a $1 million grant sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

“Advancing the work in our proposal will allow us to address the marked disparities that exist for BIPOC women in Rochester,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said in a statement Tuesday morning. “It will also help meet the needs of the construction and built environment industries that are vital to our growing community and in advancing the new federal infrastructure investment.”

The 15 winning cities have the opportunity to enter a three-year implementation period with a $1 million grant and robust technical assistance.

The cities from a group of 50 finalists are from 13 nations on six continents and collectively represent more than 30 million residents. The competition launched a year ago with mayors from 631 cities in 99 countries submitting ideas to the competition.

Team #rochmn celebrated the @BloombergDotOrg Global Mayors Challenge announcement together this morning! pic.twitter.com/LxXiZFJr89 — City of Rochester MN (@CityofRochMN) January 18, 2022

“Our co-designers and project partners were essential to the development of the project proposal and are key to our community’s future success,” said Chao Mwatela, Rochester’s diversity, equity and inclusion director. “Collectively, we are committed to creating a model that can be effective here and also replicated across the country and globe. Our focus is on building community all people at a time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester project focuses on the economic mobility of women of color through careers in all-phases of construction.

Organizers identified construction as a key pathway to economic recovery and sustainable job growth, especially as Rochester’s $6 billion Destination Medical Center economic development initiative continues to generate new construction jobs.

Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and former mayor New York City, said projects selected seek innovative approaches to address public health and economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our 15 winners offer bold, achievable plans to improve health, reduce unemployment, empower women, and more,” he said. “Collectively, they have the potential to improve millions of their residents' lives – and the most successful solutions will inspire cities around the world to embrace them.”