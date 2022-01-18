SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester program to boost women in construction selected for $1M grant

City's proposal is among 15 worldwide awards by Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Tuesday.

rochester city logo
By Post Bulletin staff report
January 18, 2022 09:02 AM
Share

ROCHESTER – A plan to focus on the economic mobility of women of color in construction careers was selected as one of 15 winners in the 2021-2022 Global Mayors Challenge, making the city eligible for a $1 million grant sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

“Advancing the work in our proposal will allow us to address the marked disparities that exist for BIPOC women in Rochester,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said in a statement Tuesday morning. “It will also help meet the needs of the construction and built environment industries that are vital to our growing community and in advancing the new federal infrastructure investment.”

The 15 winning cities have the opportunity to enter a three-year implementation period with a $1 million grant and robust technical assistance.

The cities from a group of 50 finalists are from 13 nations on six continents and collectively represent more than 30 million residents. The competition launched a year ago with mayors from 631 cities in 99 countries submitting ideas to the competition.

“Our co-designers and project partners were essential to the development of the project proposal and are key to our community’s future success,” said Chao Mwatela, Rochester’s diversity, equity and inclusion director. “Collectively, we are committed to creating a model that can be effective here and also replicated across the country and globe. Our focus is on building community all people at a time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester project focuses on the economic mobility of women of color through careers in all-phases of construction.

Also Read
Mayo 2021 financial slide.jpg
Business
Mayo Clinic reports revenue growth throughout the pandemic
Mayo Clinic's revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.01 billion, 18.2 percent higher than $3.39 billion the same pre-pandemic quarter in 2019. Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $3.53 billion, reported Mayo Clinic at the annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference last week.
January 18, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
011722.N.STP.CATALYTICCONVERTER.jpg
Minnesota
Catalytic converter thefts in Minnesota surge as local, state officials seek tougher penalties
Internationally, closed mines and refineries during the pandemic have contributed to major supply-chain shortages, increasing demand for rhodium, palladium and other precious metals found in the converters, which are designed to reduce vehicle exhaust emissions.
January 18, 2022 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Frederick Melo / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Scam graphic
Local
Hotel employee falls for package scam
The hotel is out $338 after an employee took the money from the register believing they were doing so on the owner's instructions.
January 18, 2022 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts

Organizers identified construction as a key pathway to economic recovery and sustainable job growth, especially as Rochester’s $6 billion Destination Medical Center economic development initiative continues to generate new construction jobs.

Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and former mayor New York City, said projects selected seek innovative approaches to address public health and economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our 15 winners offer bold, achievable plans to improve health, reduce unemployment, empower women, and more,” he said. “Collectively, they have the potential to improve millions of their residents' lives – and the most successful solutions will inspire cities around the world to embrace them.”

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERKIM NORTON
What to read next
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Investigation ongoing into Eyota medical call, at least one dead
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said Tuesday morning that 38-year-old Brandon Mueller was declared dead about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at a residence in the 500 block of Canyon Lane Northwest in Eyota. Two other Eyota men, a 43-year-old and a 38-year-old, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in critical condition.
January 18, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police lights crash report
Local
Bloomington woman hurt in Olmsted County crash
The 24-year-old woman is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
January 18, 2022 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 16-22, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 18, 2022 08:27 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
01 American Red Cross Blood Drive
Local
Donors answer Red Cross' call for blood in Mantorville
The Red Cross is asking for more donations to help build the critical supply of blood across the country.
January 18, 2022 07:13 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd