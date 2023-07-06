Rochester proposes ordinance to limit cannabis retail outlets

ROCHESTER — A proposed Rochester ordinance would restrict the number of licensed marijuana retailers to less than half of the city’s licensed liquor stores.

It would also bar the ability to open a new cannabis business until 2025.

Minnesota is becoming the 23rd state providing the legal recreational use of marijuana for adults. The new state law goes into effect in August, but it also gives cities some control over sales and licensing of retail businesses.

While state action indicates licenses could become available within a year, it is estimated that marijuana sales from dispensaries wouldn't start until 2025, but that could shift.

The city's proposed ordinance would enforce the 2025 start date.

The Rochester City Council will review a proposed ordinance Monday in an effort to provide time to consider additional potential retail restrictions related to zoning, which could limit where such shops can be created.

The council will be asked to pass the ordinance following a public hearing during its 7 p.m. Monday meeting in City Council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

“As the city and the council consider more developed aspects of this new law over the next year, keeping both opportunity and safety in the front of the mind will be (a) critical and challenging task,” states a report sent to the council ahead of Monday’s public hearing.

Restricting the number of licensed businesses is not new. The city already has population-based limits on liquor licenses.

Off-sale liquor store licenses are limited to 1 per 5,000 residents, with the maximum of 26 licenses currently issued in the city.

Similar restrictions also exist for bars and restaurants with liquor licenses.

The proposed cannabis ordinance would limit the number of licenses to one per 12,500 residents, capping the potential retailers at nine under current population estimates. Anticipated population growth could increase the number of licensed retailers to 10 or more by 2025.

Other local government entities in Southeast Minnesota are also taking actions to make certain they take their time to make sure they have any local ordinances right.

The city of Pine Island will hold a public hearing on the topic on July 18, said Steven Scheevel, Pine Island deputy city administrator. The public hearing is to discuss a proposed moratorium on marijuana sales in the city until 2025. The city plans to use that time to conduct a study and research in regards to the issue of cannabis sales in the city.

Scheevel said the city wants to better understand what authority the city has compared to what authority the state has before it makes any decisions regarding the sale of marijuana in the city.

“It’s a big bill,” he said, regarding the law that legalized recreational marijuana use in Minnesota, “and we want to make sure we’re doing everything right before licenses are issued.”

He added, “The state has a lot to do before they start issuing licenses.”

Chatfield City Administrator Joel Young said right now the city is simply trying to learn more about the new law and how it will impact city business.

“Every couple of weeks there’s another webinar we tune into,” Young said. “It’s the only issue that’s come forward that doesn’t have a lot of clarity that we can move on.”

Fillmore County Administrator Bobbie Hillery, said the Fillmore County Board of Commissioners has already passed one ordinance regarding the sale of marijuana products. That ordinance, which went into effect July 1, 2023, requires anyone looking to get licensed in the county to obtain a county license until the new state law takes over at some point in 2025.

“Then, the county ordinance will have to be amended or canceled once the new state law takes effect or any changes occur,” Hillery said.

She said most cities and counties have had trouble with the new recreational marijuana law because that law did not have certain items in place such as enforcement mechanisms or regulations regarding packaging aimed at children. The county ordinance addresses those issues, she said.

“The county ordinance makes sure we know who sellers are,” Hillery said. "The sheriff’s office can give citations if the state law is not being followed.”

Post Bulletin News Editor Brian Todd contributed to this report.