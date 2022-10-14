We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Rochester Public Library closed Monday for skylight removal

Roof work continues with the one-day closure being the first since work started in August.

Rochester Public Library
The Rochester Public Library.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 14, 2022 01:01 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Public Library will be closed Monday while construction crews remove a skylight in the main entryway to the building.

The library is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews have been working on replacing the building’s original roof and notified library leadership about the skylight removal this week. The work is in a high-traffic area needed for access to the second floor and the building does not have an alternate public access point.

“By having to close off the only public staircases to the second floor and skyway, customers are unable to fully access the library,” Library Director Karen Lemke said in a statement announcing the closure. “While we never like to close, we also want to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”

During the closure library staff will participate in “back of the house” work such as shelving, collection maintenance and other labor-intensive projects as well as staff development activities. The outdoor book drop will remain open and holds on library materials will be available one additional day.

“We know this is inconvenient for customers, and we’re grateful this re-roofing project has not forced other closures thus far," Lemke said. "The team working to repair the roof has made excellent progress over the course of the last two months."

Originally slated to be complete at the end of October, the project is now expected to wrap up in early November.

Once the skylight is removed, a temporary cover will be placed until a new skylight can be installed.

By Staff reports
