Rochester Public Library Foundation readies online auction

Rochester Public Library Foundation is hosting its second annual virtual holiday shopping event.

The online fundraiser to benefit Rochester Public Library begins Wednesday.

“Last year’s event was such a great success, we wanted to bring it back so that shoppers could see what local businesses have to offer this holiday season, while supporting the library,” said Foundation Executive Director Brenda Kardock, adding that the event is the perfect opportunity to shop at home while supporting the community. “If they don’t win the item they are bidding on, we hope (auction participants) will shop the donating business.”

The auction has 83 items available, ranging in retail value from $10 to $500, and all items will be available for pickup on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the library.

“We also offer delivery service for a $10 donation, with proceeds supporting the purchase of new books, materials, WiFi enabled laptops, and a new awning for the Bookmobile,” Kardock said.

As Wednesday’s 8 a.m. auction start nears, items can be previewed at: www.32Auctions.com/RochesterHoliday.

Items include:

Norwegian holiday ornaments from The Nordic Shop.

A custom pet portrait by local artist Christine Evens.

Autographed books from William Kent Krueger, John Sandford, and Hoda Kotb.

Golf for Four at Willow Creek or Rochester Golf & Country Club.

Tickets to The Guthrie, Sheldon Theatre, or a 2022 Twins home game.

Dining opportunities from Cameo, The Charmant, Pasquale’s, Chester’s, Cork & Kale, Victoria’s, Whistle Binkies, CRAVE, Canadian Honker Nova, Bleu Duck, Prescott’s, Terza, SMOAK, Taco Jed and more.

Experience packages are also offered, including:



Beekeeping with the Bee Shed.

Consultation with Master Gardener’s from U of M Extension.

Meeting and cuddling baby goats at the Simple Soaps for Simple Folks Farm in Byron.

Backyard pizza grilling for eight or Aquavit yasting for 10.

Memberships at SPARK Children’s Museum, Rochester Athletic Club and 125 LIVE.

“We’ve seen great support from so many local businesses including Byron Pet Clinic, Sargent’s Gardens, Hunt’s Drug, Sam’s Club, Scheel’s, Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe, Dunn Brothers Coffee, Counterpoint Home, Heartland Gun Club, Thesis Beer Project, Pampered Chef, Wear Local, Grounded Evolution, Bodywise Massage, Blue Moon Ballroom Dance and many more,” Kardock said.

