Rochester Public Library recently received a Libraries Transform award at the Public Library Association conference in Nashville, Tenn.
The award, presented by OverDrive, recognizes RPL’s unique approach to offering digital materials, according to a press release about the award. When compared with similar-sized communities, RPL had the highest number of digital checkouts.
“We offer multiple routes to promoting and sharing our digital collection,” Kim Edson, Head of Readers Services, said in the press release about the award. In the past couple years, RPL instituted two new initiatives to increase digital access to books and audiobooks using the Meet Libby or Overdrive apps.
One initiative, the Instant Digital Card, allows anyone living in the RPL service area to get a library card instantly, anywhere. New users simply enter their cell phone number to begin the registration process.
“Making it simple and easy to access our collection is important,” Edson said. “People are accustomed to receiving instant services on smartphones or other devices, so we were excited to work with OverDrive to bring in the Instant Digital Card.”
The program pairs cell phone numbers with existing data to prove residency in the RPL service area. Digital cardholders are then invited to switch to a traditional RPL card once they sign up for the digital-only card. The initiative has successfully added 7,616 cardholders for RPL since it began in 2017.
Another initiative allows anyone in the Southeastern Libraries Cooperating (SELCO) region to access the RPL digital collection, and vice versa. SELCO Director Krista Ross says the arrangement has been beneficial to everyone in the region.
“By sharing both of our collections, everyone in the SELCO region has increased access to digital resources,” Ross said in the release. “We were the second system in the nation to utilize this shared arrangement.”
According to Edson, both initiatives have led to strong circulation growth year over year. Between 2015 and 2019, digital circulation through OverDrive increased 213%.
To access the RPL OverDrive collection (including a link to the shared SELCO collection), visit: https://rochester.overdrive.com/.