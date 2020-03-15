The Rochester Public Library will be closed starting Wednesday, the city announced Sunday evening.
“The library is one of the City’s most-used community gathering spaces,” City Administrator Steve Rymer said in a statement. “Without closing the library, teammates are unable to guarantee enough social distancing to help prevent the potential spread of the COVID-19.”
Social distancing is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as avoiding large gatherings, and if you must be around people, keeping 6 feet between each another when possible.
The library posted on social media earlier Sunday showing staff taking steps to create more spaces between the seating at the library and highlighting the changes that had been made.
After Wednesday, the library will remain closed until further notice and will follow the closing schedule of Rochester Public Schools and begin planning for ways to continue to offer services to the community, according to a news release from the City of Rochester.
Prior to Sunday's announcement, the library had suspended programs and its Bookmobile service. Due dates for all library materials were also extended. Materials currently checked out are not due until April 30, 2020, at the earliest.
“The library’s virtual information desk will stay open as much as possible so we can provide service to the community,” Karen Lemke, head of Marketing and Community Engagement at the library, said in a statement. Library staff will be available via online chat, text at 507-722-1581 or phone at 507-328-2300.
Resources have been added to the library’s digital collection, which is available 24/7. A variety of resources are available at www.rplmn.org.
More information about the library and its response to the coronavirus can be found at www.rplmn.org/covid.