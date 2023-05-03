Rochester Public Schools aims to amend Grading For Learning ahead of 2023-24 school year

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools has yet to make any actual changes to the practice called Grading For Learning, but Superintendent Kent Pekel on Tuesday laid out a broad timeline for addressing the issue and shared his personal thoughts on the matter.

In addition to speaking about it briefly with the Rochester School Board, Pekel wrote a four-page memo on the topic that is available online.

“I do believe it’s appropriate to include what sometimes are called ‘non academic factors’ – or what I might call life skills – in a grade,” Pekel said during the school board meeting. “But it needs to be done in a very targeted way.”

In his memo, Pekel said the district leadership is planning “potential changes in our approach to grading for the 2023-24 school year.”

"My hope is to be able to take this and resolve at least some of the main points of concern and contention before next fall," Pekel told school board members.

Grading For Learning was a redesign of the district’s grading practices that was based on four “big ideas.” Among other factors, it allowed students to repeatedly take tests, and removed homework from negatively impacting a student’s grade.

The district started working on it as far back as 2016. It was then fully implemented in the district by the 2020-21 year. However, it quickly became controversial among those in the district.

This past fall, RPS put a working group together, composed of teachers, administrators and counselors. That group made some recommendations about how to amend Grading for Learning in January. They included the following:



"Classroom activities (not considered summative assessment) may be included in the overall grade and will account for no more than 10% of the total grade. Activities included in the grade must link directly to the classroom learning targets."

"Reassessment will be allowed in part or in whole with demonstrated relearning."

"Nonacademic factors are not counted with the summative grade (the group would propose an alternative way of measuring and documenting nonacademic behaviors such as attendance, participation, preparation, studying, etc. that are not part of the overall grade."

"Students will turn in formative assessments prior to the summative assessment or reassessment."

"They resoundingly said, 'Significant change is needed,'" Pekel said in January, referring to the working group.

Pekel said he also plans to conduct a broader survey of employees in the district about the topic. He said the recent cyber attack on the district prevented RPS from being able to undertake that survey and present the findings during Tuesday’s meeting.

Although Pekel’s memo emphasized the collaborative effort the district will take in regard to its grading practices, it also outlined his own thoughts on the philosophy of grading.

“I respectfully disagree with the idea that only evidence of student proficiency toward learning targets should be used to determine a summative academic grade,” Pekel wrote in the memo. “While evidence of proficiency should unquestionably be the main thing that is considered when giving a student a grade, I do not believe it should be the only thing. That approach to grading does not recognize the reality that many students in many subject areas need and benefit from what researchers call ‘extrinsic incentives' to participate in and practice the learning process.”