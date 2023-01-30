6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News
Rochester Public Schools announces bus-tracking app

Families will be able to see the approach of the vehicles taking their children to and from school. Nearly 1,000 users have already signed up for the online service.

First Student
First Student school buses Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
January 30, 2023 03:36 PM
ROCHESTER — It's not yet on par with Ms. Frizzle's "Magic School Bus," but the transportation department of Rochester Public Schools just got a little more advanced.

In coordination with its bus contractor, First Student, Rochester Public Schools has announced a bus-tracking application, allowing parents and students to see their ride coming ahead of time.

" The FirstView app offers parents and caregivers the option to live track their student's bus route(s), customize proximity notifications, and receive custom alerts and notifications with geofencing," RPS Communications Director Mamisoa Knutson said in an email.

According to First Student, the app also answers "transportation-related parent questions."

Coordinating transportation for a school district is no small matter. According to RPS Transportation Director Jeff Kappers, the school district has 129 morning routes and 131 evening routes. Collectively, they cover a little more than a million miles a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Monday, 886 people had signed up for the app. One of its features is that it notifies users when their bus gets within a specified distance of their homes.

The district will continue notifying families about delays and other updates as it always has. However, Kappers said the mobile app is more beneficial for families since they can see the buses' status themselves.

The district initially tried using the app several years ago. At the time, however, the system didn't work as efficiently as the district wanted it to.

"They've been developing it over the last few years," Kappers said of the app.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
