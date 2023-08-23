Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester Public Schools announces cause behind spring cyberattack

Following the cyberattack, RPS invested in a new security software called Arctic Wolf. Superintendent Kent Pekel described it as a "significant enhancement in cybersecurity."

c1585ec247ecafa9352a9812b417cc28.jpg
Rochester Public Schools became the target of a cyber attack on April 6, 2023.
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 5:45 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools has clarified what it believes opened the door to the large-scale cyberattack that crippled the district's operations this spring.

Superintendent Kent Pekel spoke about the issue on Wednesday, Aug. 23, while giving a presentation about the district's upcoming technology referendum in November.

"We weren't negligent," Pekel said. "But clearly one of two things happened."

Find more news important to you

Pekel went on to say that someone either clicked on a link they shouldn't have. Or, they used the same password for a district account that they also used for some other account, such as one for social media.

If voters approve the district's funding request during the referendum, RPS would receive $10 million a year that it could dedicate toward tech-related needs. That new funding would subsequently free up $7 million the district already spends on technology which could then be spent on other needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the technology funding would support devices for students and actual learning, it also could be used for security purposes — whether in the form of physical cameras in the schools or cybersecurity for the district's network.

"I think it highlighted the central role of technology in our school district for sure," Pekel said about the cyberattack. "It highlighted the fact that if we enhance and update our tech systems, it has powerful benefits for kids' education and also for us as an organization."

The cyberattack happened just prior to Easter weekend. The district shut down its network after an IT worker discovered unusual activity while working at 4 a.m.

Pekel said the district did a market comp study after "having newly appreciated how critical those roles are." The RPS employees in the department subsequently received a "reasonable" pay increase following the cyberattack.

Following the cyberattack, RPS also invested in a new security software called Arctic Wolf. Pekel described it as a "significant enhancement in cybersecurity."

"What the software is going to allow us to do is have much more aggressive authentication procedures and monitoring procedures," Pekel said, "so that when there is unusual activity on our network, we can spot it much much faster."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Winona Mall
Local
Winona Mall may be sold to Hiawatha Valley Education District
2h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Members Only
Business
Service Restoration purchased a new Rochester base for $1.8 million
8h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
phillip eugene turner
Local
Rochester man convicted of attempted murder charge for shooting girlfriend in the head
8h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


080423-Wasnt Me Bar
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
How do national artists headline concerts in a small Southeast Minnesota town?
4d ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
phonepic.jpg
Members Only
Community
Give me your digits, all seven of them
5h ago
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Oronoco School House Events Building.JPG
Members Only
Business
Oronoco couple restores life to former schoolhouse
11h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
crispy-lutefisk-steam-bun.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Some delicious fare at the Minnesota State Fair
12h ago
 · 
By  Holly Ebel