SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Public Schools announces "Chargers" as mascot for new online school

The colors for the online school will be made up of one color from each of the three mainstream Rochester public high schools.

Chargers 4.jpg
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
July 26, 2022 11:14 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The very nature of RPS Online allows students, and even its teachers, to be miles apart from one another. In spite of that, Rochester Public Schools is making an effort to bring them together in other ways.

One way they're doing that is with the selection of a mascot: The RPS Online Chargers.

The Rochester School Board revealed the mascot on Tuesday. Brandon Macrafic, principal of RPS Online, said the decision to select a mascot grew out of conversations with the school's staff about its opportunities.

"One of the top three things that came out of that was a real desire and a need to create a larger sense of community and identity among our students, our staff and our families," Macrafic said.

The process began with nominations from students, families and faculty. Members of a review team voted on their favorite nominations, which resulted in the three finalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other two finalists included the RPS Online Pixels and the RPS Online Ospreys.

According to Macrafic's presentation, the name Chargers "plays on the digital, plugged-in world tied to RPS Online."

The colors for the online school will be made up of one color from each of the three mainstream Rochester public high schools: gold from Mayo, silver from Century, and black from John Marshall.

"We feel everyone is represented in our logo," Macrafic said.

This will be the school's second year of operation. Superintendent Kent Pekel said on Tuesday that during its first year, the school had more than 500 students.

RPS decided to establish the school in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, realizing that learning from home was the best option for some students.

In spite of the scattered environments of everyone taking part in the school, Pekel said it's still important to create an environment that fosters a common identity.

"We know school culture matters," Pekel said. "It matters in an online environment too. So, having a culture in your school is going to benefit learning; it's going to benefit recruitment for this amazing opportunity."

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
5a0a3e03fb4569b7fbab89a4106fe203.jpg
Local
Log Cabin Grill is no longer considered potential landmark
Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission opts to remove the property from the city's list of properties to review as potential landmarks.
July 26, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20220726_140458.jpg
Business
Pick a card: New sports card and gaming shop in the pipeline for Rochester
Coulee Cards & Gaming is looking to open a Rochester store in a 1,600-square-foot space in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. The shop will be located inside the mall’s atrium next to the entrance to HOM Furniture.
July 26, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Mayo Clients.JPG
Business
Nurses at Mayo Clinic in Mankato vote to break away from Minnesota Nurses Association
After 70-plus years of being unionized, nurses at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato voted to break away from the Minnesota Nurses Association Union on Monday with a 213-181 vote tally.
July 26, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Elton Hills Drive Bridge
Local
Finally: Elton Hills Drive bridge scheduled to reopen
New bridge will return four lanes of travel after years of restrictions.
July 26, 2022 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports