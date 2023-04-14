99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester Public Schools announces update on network shutdown

The district's update came over a week after officials detected the "unusual activity" that prompted the shutdown in the first place.

AP Computer Science A
Rochester Public Schools will help staff members reset their device passwords from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15 at Mayo High School.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 5:55 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools is inching toward restoring its systems after having to shut down its network because of "unusual activity."

The district released an update Friday, April 14, detailing what is functional and what is still being worked on. The update came over a week after officials first detected the problem on April 6.

"We are making progress in getting our systems back up and running and want to thank our amazing teachers and staff for their creativity and flexibility over the past week," the district said in a statement. "As the investigation into this cybersecurity incident continues, we will provide more information, including a timeline, as it becomes available."

The district will help staff members reset their device passwords from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 15 at Mayo High School. The district will begin the process for students once its completed the staff devices.

"One of the first steps in getting District devices up and running is to have staff reset their passwords with our Technology Department staff," the district's update said.

The sheer extent of the shutdown's impact on the district is considerable, affecting more than just students' ability to access the internet.

The update from the district said its phones are now functional, as are its heating and cooling systems. And, the district has been able to get its copiers online again as well.

The district also has distributed hot spots to the school offices so staff can continue to work.

The payment of staff has been affected as well. The update said it would "duplicate" the payment from March 31. Because of that, the district said it would have to make any adjustments later if staff members' March 31 paycheck included "extra stipends or pay" or "docked hours."

"We recognize that some staff may be due to receive additional pay and others may have been overpaid," the district's update said.

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
