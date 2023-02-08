Rochester Public Schools approves easement for Century High School roundabout

ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board approved on Tuesday an easement agreement with the city, helping pave the way for the construction of a roundabout outside Century High School.

Per the agreement, the school district will receive $1,631 for the area covering 6,512 square feet of land.

"This land is on the east side of Cassidy Drive NE and is not used for any real purpose at Century High School," documentation from the district says. "This easement will not hinder the District’s day to day operations at Century High School in any way."

The legwork for constructing a roundabout at the intersection has been underway for more than a year. In 2021, a vehicle struck a 15-year-old, who was sent to the hospital as a result, prompting the demand for more safety at the location.

According to a traffic study of the location, more than 7,000 vehicles travel the intersection each day.

