News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Public Schools approves easement for Century High School roundabout

In 2021, a vehicle struck a 15-year-old, who was sent to the hospital as a result, prompting the demand for more safety at the location.

Viola road roundabout_00_00.jpg
Elements of a proposed roundabout at Viola Road Northeast and Ceassidy Drive are seen.
Contributed/ Bolton and Menk
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 07, 2023 10:46 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board approved on Tuesday an easement agreement with the city, helping pave the way for the construction of a roundabout outside Century High School.

Per the agreement, the school district will receive $1,631 for the area covering 6,512 square feet of land.

"This land is on the east side of Cassidy Drive NE and is not used for any real purpose at Century High School," documentation from the district says. "This easement will not hinder the District’s day to day operations at Century High School in any way."

The legwork for constructing a roundabout at the intersection has been underway for more than a year. In 2021, a vehicle struck a 15-year-old, who was sent to the hospital as a result, prompting the demand for more safety at the location.

According to a traffic study of the location, more than 7,000 vehicles travel the intersection each day.

Easement by inforumdocs on Scribd

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
