News reporting
Rochester Public Schools approves funds for Mayo High School pool maintenance

Work on the pool is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and wrap up that fall.

Mayo, Red Wing girls swimming
Mayo and Red Wing swimmers start the 200-yard medley relay during a swim meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
October 18, 2022 08:53 PM
ROCHESTER — Although it won't be as substantial as originally planned, the renovation to Mayo High School's swimming pool is on the calendar.

The Rochester School Board approved the bids for the project Tuesday night. Work on the pool is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and wrap up that fall.

The total for the project is $1,699,714. The work will include replacing "failing pool mechanical equipment, improving the air circulation, sound displacement, lighting, structural roofing improvements and other deteriorated finishes such as rusted doors and frames," according to information provided to the school board.

The maintenance project at Mayo High School's pool was originally included in the funding approved by the district's 2019 referendum. The referendum provided up to $9.5 million for the construction of a new pool at Century High School, the filling-in of the pools at three of the district's middle schools, as well as work at the Mayo High School pool.

In addition to the maintenance projects, the school district originally planned to deepen Mayo's pool in order to upgrade it "to a legal diving depth."

Those plans changed when the district decided to expand the scope of the new swimming pool at Century High School. In March 2021, the school board voted to allocate more of the funding from the referendum to create a larger pool at Century High School.

The district will now fund the Mayo renovation with its long term facility maintenance fund instead of the funding provided by the referendum.

According to Scott Sherden, RPS director of operations, construction of the Century pool is expected to be complete around Thanksgiving.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
