Rochester Public Schools approves funds for Mayo High School pool maintenance

ROCHESTER — Although it won't be as substantial as originally planned, the renovation to Mayo High School's swimming pool is on the calendar.

The Rochester School Board approved the bids for the project Tuesday night. Work on the pool is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and wrap up that fall.

The total for the project is $1,699,714. The work will include replacing "failing pool mechanical equipment, improving the air circulation, sound displacement, lighting, structural roofing improvements and other deteriorated finishes such as rusted doors and frames," according to information provided to the school board.

The maintenance project at Mayo High School's pool was originally included in the funding approved by the district's 2019 referendum. The referendum provided up to $9.5 million for the construction of a new pool at Century High School, the filling-in of the pools at three of the district's middle schools, as well as work at the Mayo High School pool.

In addition to the maintenance projects, the school district originally planned to deepen Mayo's pool in order to upgrade it "to a legal diving depth."

ADVERTISEMENT

Those plans changed when the district decided to expand the scope of the new swimming pool at Century High School. In March 2021, the school board voted to allocate more of the funding from the referendum to create a larger pool at Century High School.

The district will now fund the Mayo renovation with its long term facility maintenance fund instead of the funding provided by the referendum.

According to Scott Sherden, RPS director of operations, construction of the Century pool is expected to be complete around Thanksgiving.