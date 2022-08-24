Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Public Schools approves gun safety resolution

The School Board decided to look into the possibility of the resolution following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

IMG_8645.JPG
Rochester School Board member Jess Garcia speaks about the school district's new gun safety resolution Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
August 23, 2022 11:08 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester School Board unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday aimed at preventing gun violence.

The resolution includes various components, such as informing families about proper gun storage at home, having the school district coordinate with law enforcement and health care agencies, and even calling on law makers to pass more legislation to curb gun violence.

"This is a very unique opportunity that we have to show our students when they tell us that they're afraid to come to school that we're actually doing something about it," said board member Jess Garcia.

The School Board decided to look into the possibility of the resolution following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which is just one of many school shootings that have happened across the country.

However, board members indicated the resolution is aimed at addressing other forms of gun violence as well, such as those resulting in suicide.

School board member Don Barlow spoke about how he feels the resolution transcends the politics surrounding gun legislation.

"For me, this is a nonpartisan issue; it's not a red issue, blue issue. It's a community issue," Barlow said. "This resolution, I think, speaks to where our hearts are — that is for the wellbeing of all of our students and the respective families."

Multiple showed up to support the resolution, wearing T-shirts that said "Be SMART." It's a campaign aimed at making sure families properly store their guns away from the reach of children.

Lisa Janke, the only member of the public to speak on the topic, thanked the board members for bringing the resolution forward. She spoke about the fear she has as a mother that something could happen to her child at school.

"I am motivated by the very real fear I have as I wait for the school bus with my child and wonder if this might be the day that I regret not keeping her at home," Janke said. "I believe the resolution coming before you today is incredibly timely and appropriate."

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
