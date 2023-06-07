99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Rochester Public Schools approves new start times, scheduled to take effect in 2024-25

In addition to discussing the topic ad nauseam in recent years, the School District implemented multiple different start times before arriving at Tuesday's decision.

First Day of School at Dakota Middle School
Sixth-graders arrive at the new Dakota Middle School for their first day of school Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, 2022, in northwest Rochester. The Rochester School Board on June 6, 2023, approved new start times that will go into effect during the 2024-25 school year.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 12:17 AM

ROCHESTER — After previously discussing the issue of school start times at length over multiple meetings, Rochester Public Schools has officially approved what it hopes will be the answer to the decades-old problem.

The Rochester School Board unanimously approved the new start times on Tuesday, although they won't officially go into effect until 2024-25. Superintendent Kent Pekel encouraged the board members to approve the new bell times in order to provide a sense of certainty. Multiple board members spoke on the need for that as well.

"I think that this is going to be a good result for kids," School Board member Justin Cook said. "I would like to see it happen sooner rather than later, but creating some certainty and predictability about where we're headed in '24 makes a lot of sense to me."

According to the new decision, elementary schools will begin their day at 7:55 a.m. and end at 2:15 p.m., middle schools will begin at 8:35 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m., and high schools will begin at 8:50 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

The preschool morning program will go from 8:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., and the preschool afternoon program will go from 12:15 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

Phoenix Academy, and the RAIL and Middle School Right Fit programs will extend from 8:20 a.m. until 2:20 p.m.

Pekel clarified that the times may be "tweaked" by "several minutes" depending on the needs of the transportation department.

In addition to approving the start times, the board directed Pekel to investigate ways to make the bus routes more efficient. Pekel has emphasized repeatedly that the issue of start times and transportation are "separate but related."

"We have an expensive transportation system in Rochester Public Schools, and we have a very complex transportation system," Pekel said. "We have little kids getting off buses and transferring to get on other buses."

The school Board most recently discussed the issue May 16. At that meeting, Pekel proposed the start times that the Board approved on Tuesday, June 6.

In addition to discussing the topic ad nauseam in recent years, the School District implemented multiple start times before arriving at Tuesday's decision — which the District hopes will put an end to the ongoing problem.

Board member Jess Garcia said she has faith the district's administration "will do this right" and that the new times will be "effective for families for years to come."

"I think this is such an important shift," Garcia said. "I do apologize to the families who have been waiting and waiting and waiting for this and have to wait an additional year."

What happened: The Rochester School Board approved new start times that will be implemented starting in 2024-25.

Why does this matter: Schools' start times not only affect the schedules of students, parents and staff members throughout an area that covers more than 200 square miles, it also affects how well students perform academically.

What's next: Rochester Public Schools will begin working on overhauling its transportation system to be able to implement the changes by 2024-25.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
