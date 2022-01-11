Rochester Public Schools asks the public to weigh in on the long-term vision for the district

ROCHESTER — Officials at Rochester Public Schools are developing a vision for the district, and they’re asking the public for help in the process.

Parents and community members have been asked to complete a survey the district will use to create its long-term action plan.

“To state the obvious: to try to do long range planning when you have a school district in the middle of a global pandemic is a trick,” Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said. “I still think our process is leading to some really good conclusions.”

Pekel said that although the survey asks people to comment on the long-term improvement of the district, it also allows them to provide feedback on how the district has been doing in the midst of the pandemic.

There have been six groups working on the plan. The district also has contracted with the firm Wilder Research to help move the process forward.

Pekel said the district is not ready to release a draft of the document, but he did say it contains three large ideas.

The first revolves around something he called “multi-tiered systems of support.” Pekel said that means some students may need support systems that other students don’t.

“The basic idea is that you’re able to provide kids what they need to succeed regardless of what they bring into the school and into the classroom,” Pekel said.

The second idea, he said, is about making sure there are pathways that lead beyond high school. That’s something the district already has in place.

One example is the district's P-TECH program, which allows students to take either medical or computer pathways, with the goal of becoming an employee of either the Mayo Clinic or IBM by the time they finish the program.

However, Pekel said there needs to be more focus on making sure those opportunities are available to students “earlier and in a much more intentional, sustained way.”

“That really has to start with middle school with early awareness and putting kids on a path,” Pekel said.

The third idea, he said, is about making decisions based on data and research. The district is in the process of hiring a director of research to help move that initiative forward.

The creation of a long-term strategic plan is one of the three goals Pekel developed with the School Board at the beginning of his one-year contract as interim superintendent.

At the time, Pekel said the district had some general goals, but didn’t really seem to spell out how it planned to accomplish them.

“We have some compelling, very big-picture goals for the future, but we really have lacked the roadmap and the processes to put those in place at scale across the system,” Pekel said.

The district is beginning to do the work to “bring those goals to life” over the next three years.

Community members can find the survey from the district here.