Rochester Public Schools bumps pay for substitute teachers and paras due to shortage and competition

Rochester Public Schools is boosting the pay rate for its substitute employees with the hopes of maintaining enough workers during a shortage.

The school board recently approved the increase for both substitute teachers and substitute paraprofessionals.

"We are feeling the worforce shortage here in Rochester and Olmsted County," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "And we have to get creative to make Rochester Public Schools the employer of choice for a broad array of people, including substitutes who may not work a lot of days for us, but play a valuable role."

ALSO READ: Elementary students in Rochester learn the basics of building a school

For substitute teachers, the daily rate is being increased to $165. Previously, it was $150 for special education teachers, and $140 for general education teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karl Bakken, executive director of human resources, said the board increased the rate temporarily to $165 during the 2020-21 year because of the pandemic. Bakken said as the year came to an end, they noticed a number of other districts making substantial increases to their substitute teacher rates. Because of that, RPS decided to maintain the higher rate to be competitive with other districts.

"Along with that, we just want to recognize it's difficult work," Bakken said. "We value our subs and we want to recognize them and pay them fairly."

Substitute paraprofessionals also will see higher pay moving forward. However, unlike the increase for substitute teachers, the board tied the increase for substitute paraprofessionals into their union contract rather than simply approving a flat rate.

What that means for the 2021-22 year is that special education substitute paras will receive $15.25 and hour, an increase from the $14 an hour they had been making. General education substitute paraprofessionals will receive an hourly rate of $14 for the 2021-22 year, an increase from $12.25.

The pay increases for both substitute teachers and paras will not be retroactive.

According to Bakken, the basic requirements for becoming a substitute in the district include having a bachelor's degree as well as what's known as a "short-call substitute license."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have people in our office that will help them with that," he said.