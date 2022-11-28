Rochester Public Schools' cabinet restructuring saves district nearly $500K

ROCHESTER — The top ranks of officials in the Rochester Public Schools look different than they did a year ago.

The school district is at the tail end of reconfiguring the cabinet. Under the district's previous administration, the cabinet consisted of nine people. That has now been reduced to six, with a few different faces filling some seats.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Superintendent Kent Pekel released a brief summary of the changes. He said it will both reduce the cost of the administration while also making it more equipped to take on the district's strategic plan.

"The purpose of a strategic plan is it gives you the big direction, and then you're constantly trying to make sure you're bringing the organization together toward those goals," Pekel said. "We have some heavy lifting to do to get to that point where we really are aligned as a system."

The process was expected to be complete by Dec. 1.

For the time frame of 2022-24, the district made an exception, allowing cabinet members to retire if they are at least 50 and have worked for the district for at least five continuous years. After that time window, the minimum age will revert back to 55 and the minimum length of work with the district will return to 10 consecutive years.

In 2021, the combined compensation and benefits of the cabinet members amounted to $1,811,939. That has been reduced to $1,340,546 during the 2022-23 school year, representing a decrease of just over 24%.

The cost for the 2023-24 year will be $1,376,521.

"I announced the structure, and people made their decisions," Pekel said about the makeup of the new cabinet. "People had options to apply for positions ... and we also posted externally."

The previous version of the cabinet included Heather Nessler, director of communications, technology and marketing; John Carlson, director of finance; Scott Sherden, director of operations; Karla Bollesen, director of student support services; Brenda Wichmann, director of curriculum and instruction; Amy Eich, director of community education; Karl Bakken, director of human resources, Will Ruffin II, director of equity and engagement, and Jacque Peterson, director of elementary and secondary education.

Nessler resigned and took a private position outside the district. The district hired a new communications director but no longer has it as a cabinet-level position.

Most recently, Sherden retired. His position has been eliminated, and his responsibilities are being folded into Carlson's portfolio. Carlson also took over the technology aspect that previously was in Nessler's title.

Bollesen retired, and Wichmann became the principal at Sunset Terrace Elementary. Their roles were somewhat combined into a new position. The district hired a new person for the role, Dr. Efe Agbamu, whose title is chief of academics.

Pekel described that new position as an example of how the district realigned the cabinet to help advance the strategic plan and, ultimately, make sure students are served correctly.

"Our support for general education students and special education students is now under Dr. Agbamu in one unified space," Pekel said. "That is critical for not over-identifying students for special ed."