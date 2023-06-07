99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester Public Schools clarifies it did not purchase 'floor scrubbing robots' to replace human employees

The district is eliminating nine maintenance positions as part of a wider process of downsizing its staff.

Don Barlow 1.jpg
Rochester School Board member Don Barlow speaks with Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson about the purchase of automated floor scrubbers during a meeting on Tuesday, June, 6, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 9:32 PM

ROCHESTER — As Rochester Public Schools continues the process of downsizing its staff to balance its budget, district leaders have clarified that they are not investing in technology to replace human workers.

On Tuesday, the School Board approved a bid of $562,548 for seven "advanced autonomous floor scrubbing robots." That purchase led to a discussion about the role of technology in the school district moving forward and whether it would have an impact on its human workforce.

"We had already intended to make reductions in maintenance," said Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson. "And then we became aware of some special, one-time funding to buy the (floor scrubbers)."

The district is eliminating nine maintenance positions as part of a wider process of downsizing its staff.

Carlson described the machines as a "tool for the custodians who are cleaning at night."

This is not the first time RPS has purchased automated floor cleaners. The district acquired seven initial robots with funding that became available at the time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in the schools have even taken it upon themselves to name the existing cleaners. The machine humming around the hallways of Mayo High School is reportedly named Lucy. The cleaner at Century has apparently been dubbed Matilda.

Board member Don Barlow asked if the School Board should look at drafting policies aimed at "automation, innovation, and these kind of futuristic things that are rapidly being placed on our doorstep."

The board members didn't go on to discuss that possibility at length, but Superintendent Kent Pekel briefly commented on the district's relationship with technology moving forward.

"There is no near-term scenario in which any of our current employment contracts would be impacted by automation broadly defined," Pekel said. "But...we're living in a brave new world, and longer term it is going to be, of course, very important for all of us to watch the interface between technology and our workforce."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
