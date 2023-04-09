Rochester Public Schools closed Monday after discovery of unusual technology activity

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, April 10, 2023, after the district shut down its technology network.

Superintendent Kent Pekel said in a video posted Saturday evening that RPS “detected unusual activity on our school district’s technology network” on Thursday, April 6.

“In response and out of an abundance of caution, we shut down our network and almost all of our core technology systems,” Pekel said.

Please watch and share this short video for an important update on a situation we are addressing in Rochester Public Schools. Students should not report to school on Monday. Click here for details: https://t.co/oAAL5OVH5R — Kent Pekel (@KentPekel) April 8, 2023

While staff have been working with third party experts to investigate the situation, no further details were revealed about the nature and extent of the activity.

Pekel asked students not to report to school Monday because the schools need time to plan how to operate without access to the Internet and core systems. Students will be back in class Tuesday, April 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All staff are required to report to their schools for a meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 10, to plan to hold classes and provide all student services starting on Tuesday,” Pekel said.

The school-aged child care program will be held at Northrop Community Education Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday for families who participate in the program. Sports and extracurricular activities will go as scheduled.

“We will keep you updated on this situation as important new developments occur. While we will place top priority on being transparent and timely in our communication, we also want to be sure that the information we provide is fully accurate,” Pekel said. “I ask for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.”