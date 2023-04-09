50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester Public Schools closed Monday after discovery of unusual technology activity

Superintendent Kent Pekel said in a video posted Saturday evening that RPS “detected unusual activity on our school district’s technology network” on Thursday, April 6.

IMG_6793.JPG
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during an education forum with state legislators in Kasson on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:37 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, April 10, 2023, after the district shut down its technology network.

Superintendent Kent Pekel said in a video posted Saturday evening that RPS “detected unusual activity on our school district’s technology network” on Thursday, April 6.

“In response and out of an abundance of caution, we shut down our network and almost all of our core technology systems,” Pekel said.

While staff have been working with third party experts to investigate the situation, no further details were revealed about the nature and extent of the activity.

Pekel asked students not to report to school Monday because the schools need time to plan how to operate without access to the Internet and core systems. Students will be back in class Tuesday, April 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All staff are required to report to their schools for a meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 10, to plan to hold classes and provide all student services starting on Tuesday,” Pekel said.

ALSO READ

The school-aged child care program will be held at Northrop Community Education Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday for families who participate in the program. Sports and extracurricular activities will go as scheduled.

“We will keep you updated on this situation as important new developments occur. While we will place top priority on being transparent and timely in our communication, we also want to be sure that the information we provide is fully accurate,” Pekel said. “I ask for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this situation as quickly as possible.”

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
072021-HAZY-SKIES-9892.jpg
Health
City, Mayo Clinic are working to get a clear picture of air pollution
April 08, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Leigh Finke.jpg
Health
As neighboring states ban gender-affirming care, Minnesota's poised to be a refuge for trans youth
April 08, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Louie Bullock
Local
Texas to Rochester: Louie Bullock, who is transgender, moved cross country due to safety concerns
April 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


STOP School Violence Program
Local
UMR professor using $2 million grant to research solutions to school shootings
April 08, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Aurora Solar Power Plant
Exclusive
Business
Here comes the sun: Solar project near Byron to bring 200 MW starting in 2025
April 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
O'Neill.jpg
Lifestyle
The fifth generation to keep the O'Neill family farming
April 08, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
040823.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: Trout fishing outlook solid now, cloudy for future years
April 08, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss