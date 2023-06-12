Rochester Public Schools confirms injured student was focus of its settled litigation

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools has confirmed the litigation it recently settled was the result of a student injury at John Adams Middle School.

The Rochester School Board announced on Tuesday, June 6, that it had settled the issue in mediation. According to the summons, the litigation stems from a fall the student suffered in January 2020.

In addition to the school district, the lawsuit also listed PE teachers Sara Farr and Brett Carroll as defendants. The lawsuit demanded a judgment "which exceeds the sum of $50,000."

Superintendent Kent Pekel said the school district could not release any additional information about the settlement, other than to confirm what the case was, due to the fact that it's considered "private educational data."

According to the summons, a student fell during a game of broomball. As a result of the fall, the student hit his head on the ice. The fall caused "complete loss of hearing" in the student's ear, according to the court document.

The guardian of the student claims the school was negligent and failed to provide the student with protective equipment. The lawsuit said that protective head gear was available for use.