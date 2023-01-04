99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Public Schools considers adding sixth resource officer

The cost of the school resource officers is split between the police department and the school district.

IMG_6002.JPG
Rochester Police Capt. Jeff Stilwell speaks with the Rochester School Board on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
January 04, 2023 01:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A sixth school resource officer may join Rochester Public Schools to help cover the recently expanded portfolio of buildings.

The Rochester School Board on Tuesday discussed amending its contract with the city, and is expected to vote on the proposal Jan. 17. Superintendent Kent Pekel said the addition is due to the completion of the district's fourth mainstream middle school.

"There just aren't enough people to go around to have the SROs in the buildings as often as we would like in our secondary schools," Pekel said. "The addition of Dakota in particular, which is further out geographically and is a large school, has been the primary reason."

According to documentation provided for Tuesday's school board meeting, each of the three high schools would have a dedicated SRO. Phoenix Academy, which is a special education school in the district, also would have a dedicated officer. The remaining two officers would split their time between the four middle schools.

The school district and the city split the cost of the school resource officers. According to RPS Director of Finance John Carlson, the addition of the sixth officer would cost the district roughly $30,000 from now through June when the existing contract ends. He said it costs the district about $5,000 per month per school resource officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school district has a funding source called the "safe schools levy." Carlson said there is enough of a reserve in that account to support the addition of the sixth officer for the next two to three years.

"The funding is available if we were to choose to use it this way," Carlson said.

The school board has discussed the topic of school resource officers extensively in recent years, even though they've had a presence in Rochester's schools for decades.

In June, the board approved a new contract with the police department that reflected a number of changes to the relationship between the schools and law enforcement.

Even since then, the school district has been closely watching the situation. They worked with a Twin-Cities based researcher to undertake a review of the academic literature related to the use of SROs.

The district also worked with a facilitator to oversee ongoing conversations between the police department and groups in the school district. In early December, the board spent time digging into discrepancies between the way the two organizations report incidents among students.

With all that in mind, Pekel informed the board during Tuesday's discussion that the addition of another officer would not change the dynamic they've spent so much time trying to cultivate.

"This is a very modest increase in the support," Pekel said. "It does not in any way commit the board to any departure in the very thoughtful strategy you've outlined for school resource officers."

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
MOHAMAD KASIM RUSTEM
Local
Rochester man given probation for child sexual abuse images
A Rochester man will serve no jail time for possessing child sexual abuse material in accordance with a plea agreement. He initially told police he may have accidentally downloaded the material.
January 04, 2023 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Mustafa Rahsad Bush
Local
Rochester man given $3 million bail for Christmas murder charge; more details released
Prosecutors allege that the man shot a Rochester woman in the neck, dragged her body into a ditch and attempted to hide evidence of the crime.
January 04, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 1-7, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 04, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 04, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link