Rochester Public Schools considers adding sixth resource officer

ROCHESTER — A sixth school resource officer may join Rochester Public Schools to help cover the recently expanded portfolio of buildings.

The Rochester School Board on Tuesday discussed amending its contract with the city, and is expected to vote on the proposal Jan. 17. Superintendent Kent Pekel said the addition is due to the completion of the district's fourth mainstream middle school.

"There just aren't enough people to go around to have the SROs in the buildings as often as we would like in our secondary schools," Pekel said. "The addition of Dakota in particular, which is further out geographically and is a large school, has been the primary reason."

According to documentation provided for Tuesday's school board meeting, each of the three high schools would have a dedicated SRO. Phoenix Academy, which is a special education school in the district, also would have a dedicated officer. The remaining two officers would split their time between the four middle schools.

The school district and the city split the cost of the school resource officers. According to RPS Director of Finance John Carlson, the addition of the sixth officer would cost the district roughly $30,000 from now through June when the existing contract ends. He said it costs the district about $5,000 per month per school resource officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school district has a funding source called the "safe schools levy." Carlson said there is enough of a reserve in that account to support the addition of the sixth officer for the next two to three years.

"The funding is available if we were to choose to use it this way," Carlson said.

The school board has discussed the topic of school resource officers extensively in recent years, even though they've had a presence in Rochester's schools for decades.

In June, the board approved a new contract with the police department that reflected a number of changes to the relationship between the schools and law enforcement.

Even since then, the school district has been closely watching the situation. They worked with a Twin-Cities based researcher to undertake a review of the academic literature related to the use of SROs.

The district also worked with a facilitator to oversee ongoing conversations between the police department and groups in the school district. In early December, the board spent time digging into discrepancies between the way the two organizations report incidents among students.

With all that in mind, Pekel informed the board during Tuesday's discussion that the addition of another officer would not change the dynamic they've spent so much time trying to cultivate.

"This is a very modest increase in the support," Pekel said. "It does not in any way commit the board to any departure in the very thoughtful strategy you've outlined for school resource officers."