99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester Public Schools considers reworking athletic fields at newly-built Dakota Middle School

"If you were to go up there and put a ball at home plate and walk away, it would probably end up in the pond shortly thereafter," RPS Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said.

IMG_6892.JPG
Dakota Middle School.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 17, 2023 07:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Even though the ribbon has been cut and the classrooms are occupied, there's still work left to do at the newly built Dakota Middle School in northwest Rochester. Or rather, work to redo.

The school opened for the first time in the fall of 2022, one of four new buildings funded by the school district's 2019 referendum. In spite of the fact that it's a brand new facility, RPS Chief Administration Officer John Carlson said the athletic fields at the school need to be placed on the district's long-term facilities maintenance plan.

Why? They're uneven.

Also Read
IMG_9681.JPG
Local
Planning Commission recommends larger feedlots in Fillmore County
More than 100 people attended Thursday night's hearing, with 30 people providing public comments in favor or in opposition of the animal unit cap increase.
February 17, 2023 12:13 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
David John Vigil
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 365 days in jail for sexually assaulting 9-year-old female juvenile
The man sexually assaulted the female juvenile once in 2019 and once in 2020, when the juvenile was 9 and 10 years old.
February 16, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Stewartville man sentenced to probation for raping female juvenile
A plea deal called for a stay of adjudication. The man will have to complete a sex offender program but is not required to register as a predatory offender.
February 16, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

"If you were to go up there and put a ball at home plate and walk away, it would probably end up in the pond shortly thereafter," Carlson said. "The field is sloping down hill ... there's already requests to regrade (it)."

The district has $3.7 million remaining from the referendum that totaled $180.9 million. Since voters had already approved that funding, RPS is able to spend it on remaining projects. The fields aren't the highest priority on the district's to-do list, which also includes upgrading security features at some of the schools. So, it may be a while before they're fixed.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, high priority or not, it still begs the question: Why does the district need to regrade the athletic field of a brand new school?

At the time, Carlson was referring specifically to the softball field. But, there are reportedly issues to the soccer field as well.

There were a few moving parts that contributed to the situation becoming what it is. One of them was the road construction the city of Rochester was doing on 65th Street Northwest, which runs in front of the school. The construction of the school and the construction of the street coincided and overlapped with one another.

According to Keane McWaters of Knutson Construction, that process impacted some of the school's property.

IMG_6903.JPG
Dakota Middle School.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

"The final project ended up changing the elevation slightly after the fields we had established were already kind of there," McWaters said about the construction of the street and the soccer field. "If you go look at it, you'll see a high point in the field."

Other factors contributing to the situation were the construction budget and the standard the field needed to reach. Carlson explained that the fields didn't need to be designed to the standard of competitive high school athletics.

By comparison, the ball field at John Adams Middle School is able to host practice for the John Marshall High School team.

Since Dakota Middle School's field didn't need to reach a certain standard for athletic performance, the district focused on constructing the actual school building before it spent a lot of funding on having high-standard athletic fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, if the school district does decide to rework the fields, it will have to pay for the work since the slope was not the result of contractor error. The district does not yet have a cost estimate for resurfacing the field.

"Ultimately, the decision was made to keep the field with the sloping 'as is' and circle back to it later if there were funds leftover after construction," Carlson said via email. "There are, and (that's) why it's on the list of potential uses for the leftover funds."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
SETO Bakery
Business
SETO Bakery sets up as a pop-up at Fiddlehead’s Miracle Mile location in Rochester
February 16, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Fish kill1.jpg
Local
Last summer's fish kill near Lewiston likely caused by rainfall runoff, MPCA says
February 16, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Saint Marys University Logo
Local
$25 million gift boosts Saint Mary's University endowment
February 16, 2023 01:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
111621-THE-CASTLE-1007294.jpg
Local
Castle sale planned with transfer of use agreement
February 16, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
SETO Bakery
Business
SETO Bakery sets up as a pop-up at Fiddlehead’s Miracle Mile location in Rochester
February 16, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
4P3A5112 copy.jpg
Local
57 years into his career, an award-winning Zumbrota veterinarian is 'still living my dream'
February 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Gamehaven Nordic Skiing Trailhead
Northland Outdoors
Nordic skiers have plenty of happy trails in Rochester
February 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck