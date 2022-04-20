SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
News | Local

Rochester Public Schools considers the cost of changing start times

The board is anticipated to make a decision on whether or not to implement new start times for next year by May 3.

Rochester School Board stock photo 1
Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel looks on during a School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
April 19, 2022 11:16 PM
ROCHESTER — Although Rochester Public Schools still hasn't made a decision about changing the bell times for the coming year, it has a little bit better idea what it would cost to do so.

The School Board discussed the situation Tuesday. And although it has a general idea of the cost, there are still plenty of moving parts that will effect the eventual outcome.

"Given the seriousness of the issues we heard about earlier this year, it makes sense to consider this further," Superintendent Kent Pekel said.

Now that the district has determined what it would cost to change the start times, it is planning on getting input from families and staff members through a survey. The board is anticipated to make a decision on whether or not to implement new start times for next year by May 3.

As previously reported, the School district already changed the school start times in January, 2021. While that change was reportedly good for older students, it prompted nearly universal disapproval from elementary school staff members. The school district is now trying to find the best start times for both age groups.

Because of that, the district is now considering changing the start times again. If it does so, elementary students would begin at 8 a.m. rather than 9:35 a.m., and secondary students would begin their day at 9:15 a.m. rather than 8:20 a.m.

During previous meetings, Pekel said the district likely would make the change if the cost to do so wasn't substantially high.

The upcoming transportation costs for the district are going to increase whether it changes the start times or not. As a result of redrawing the boundaries to accommodate the opening of Dakota Middle School and Overland Elementary, the district is going to have to add five new routes. The cost to do that will be $324,030.

Per state statute, the public school district has to accommodate transportation for private schools and charter schools in the area. If the non-public schools decide to take advantage of that, it would add $259,224 to the district's costs.

However, RPS is able to dictate when it would deliver those students to the other schools. So, if the non-public schools don't want to abide by RPS' schedule, they don't have to use its bus service. Because of that, the cost of transporting those students may or may not become an actual cost for RPS to deal with.

The state does reimburse the public school district for providing transportation for those other schools, but the reimbursement is on a two-year lag, meaning the school district would have to absorb the cost at first.

If the school district were to change the start times again, it would require adding another five routes on top of the five already being added as a result of the new boundaries.

Assuming the district does have to provide transportation for the other schools and also decides to change its start times, the total cost increase for RPS would be $907,284.

"This level of cost increase is within scope to go out to our stakeholders and seek their opinion on the merits of moving elementary start times," Pekel said. "My rule of thumb was if it was more than $1 million increase, we shouldn't even investigate it."

