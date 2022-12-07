SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Public Schools discusses reporting discrepancies with police department

Superintendent Kent Pekel said the larger issue at play is making sure students don't get caught in the school-to-prison pipeline.

IMG_5991.JPG
Researcher Tawonda Burks and Rochester Police Capt. Jeff Stilwell speak with the Rochester School Board about school resource officers on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
December 07, 2022 06:37 AM
ROCHESTER — Although Rochester Public Schools is ending a work group tasked with implementing its memorandum of understanding with the Rochester Police Department, the two organizations are still working to coordinate the way they document interactions between students and law enforcement.

The Rochester School Board discussed the issue Tuesday with Tawonda Burks, who helped facilitate the work group, as well as Capt. Jeff Stilwell from the Rochester Police Department. The conversation on the topic lasted over an hour as they navigated the complexities of making sure students don't get overrun by the system.

Superintendent Kent Pekel began the discussion by clarifying that it is reasonable to expect some discrepancies between the two organizations' records.

"There are reasons that we don't want the data between school districts and police departments to exactly match," Pekel said. "We don't want a kid who's disciplined but doesn't have any involvement in criminal activity to be identified as such because that's a school issue."

On the flip side, there may be incidents reported to law enforcement that don't happen on school premises and, therefore, do not get recorded by the schools even if they have implications for schools. RPS Chief of Schools Jacque Peterson gave the example of something getting posted on social media that a parent wants to report to law enforcement.

"It's unrelated to school, but they're in school together," Peterson said about two hypothetical students, explaining how an issue between a student and law enforcement could impact school even if it didn't take place there.

A print-out from the district gave other scenarios in which something might be recorded by the police department but not necessarily the schools. They include assistance calls, mental health episodes, events in the home or community, student/parent requests, and custody disputes.

At Century High School, officials recorded 17 interactions between SROs and students regarding potential criminal behavior so far this school year. The police department, however, recorded 34 interactions between law enforcement and students at Century. At Mayo, the school recorded seven interactions, and the police department recorded 24. At John Marshall, the school recorded 20 and the police department recorded 25.

Pekel said the larger issue at play is the school-to-prison pipeline. He said that's why it's so important for the school system and the police department to have similar reports.

"If we saw big differences in what RPD was recording and what we're recording, that could suggest to me that we are not accurately monitoring our students' interactions with school resource officers," Pekel said. "I think we need to keep getting better and better at this so that we actually are seeing the interactions the same way, minus the times it's inappropriate for us to know about a criminal activity... that had nothing to do with school."

Rochester Public Schools has a decades-long history of using school resource officers. However, the notion of having police officers in the schools began receiving criticism in recent years, which prompted the school district to reexamine its relationship with the police department.

IMG_6002.JPG
Rochester Police Capt. Jeff Stilwell speaks with the Rochester School Board on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Last year, the school board and the police department agreed to implement a memorandum of understanding until the contract between the two organizations could be reworked.

The school district formed a work group to help implement the various aspects of the memorandum of understanding, which is the process Burks oversaw. The group included individuals from the school district, the police department, as well as from the community at large.

"Having these discussions on a regular basis is creating a system where we all know where we're supposed to be," Stilwell said. "We're trying to keep kids out of police reports when they don't need to be in police reports, whether they're in school or out."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
