Rochester Public Schools drops contact tracing for most grades

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools announced Friday it will no longer provide contact tracing of the coronavirus among students in grades K-12.

The district will continue contract tracing for pre-kindergartners because that age group is not able to get vaccinated.

"Over the past three weeks, we have been collecting data on our contact tracing process," the district said in a notice to families. "That data demonstrates that contact tracing is no longer feasible for K-12 programming due to the volume of cases and time spent on each case."

According to RPS Communications Director Heather Nessler, masks are still required. However, she also said Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel has indicated he would like to "articulate the criteria for when they can become optional."

The district also will no longer require students to quarantine, as long as they are symptom free. However, unvaccinated students will be required to quarantine if they were a close contact of someone in the same houehold who tested positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district will continue to notify families if their building has five or more positive cases in a week. At the elementary level, the district also will notify families if there is a positive case in their child's classroom.

Students who test positive will have to quarantine for 10 days.

See the Safe and Open Schools Plan for more information.