99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester Public Schools evaluates mental health needs and services throughout the district

Nearly 90% of the emotional wellness workers estimated that 25% or more of the students in their building struggled with mental health.

IMG_6996.JPG
Sarah Clark, coordinator of social emotional learning at Rochester Public Schools, speaks about mental health services during a school board study session on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 01, 2023 05:17 AM

ROCHESTER — Before making a lot of changes moving forward in its initiative to address students' mental health, Rochester Public Schools is first undertaking an inventory on what it already has in place.

The School Board held a study session Tuesday, looking at both the mental health services offered in the district and the amount of need for those services among the student population.

"We really need to create an accurate and a user-friendly resource map," said Koni Grimsrud, director of student services. "We need to know where our resources are; we need to know who has access to them."

Also Read
Devin Weiland
Local
Albert Lea man who shot and injured cop sentenced to 50 years
Devin Matthew Weiland was convicted by a jury in September 2022 of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, all felonies.
February 28, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Diversity Council Logo.png
Local
Rochester's Diversity Council nonprofit to close down
The board of directors of Rochester’s Diversity Council announced that it was decided “to wind down Diversity Council operations and develop a dissolution plan.” All programming will end by March 8.
February 28, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
RPD - THEFT.png
Local
Stolen ATM from Rochester credit union found in stolen truck Sunday
The stolen truck was left in the middle of the roadway with a busted up ATM behind it.
February 28, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Tuesday's mental health discussion comes on the heels of the district receiving a $1.9 million federal grant aimed at addressing mental health needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

School leaders didn't discuss anything specific about how that funding will be used in the district, although they did acknowledge it as an important asset.

"It will matter in how we're able to make next steps forward," Grimsrud said.

In addition to mapping the district's resources to get a grasp on what exactly is available to students, Grimsrud said the district needs to develop screening procedures for students who receive mental health referrals. She also stressed the importance of developing early intervention systems so they are able to get ahead of the issues.

The board also reviewed data from students themselves, as reported by various sources. An informal survey of the district's emotional and mental wellness workers indicated the top three contributors to students' mental health struggles were unstable home environments, social media, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In general, male students have self-reported fewer mental health issues than their female counterparts. The Minnesota Student Survey asked students whether they have "any long-term mental health, behavioral or emotional problems."

According to the survey, 31% of eighth grade females responded "yes" to the question, compared to 15% of their male eighth grade counterparts. In ninth grade, 38% of female students responded "yes" to the question, compared to 14% of male students. In eleventh grade, 48% of female students responded "yes" to the question, compared to 18% of male students.

The differences between male and female student answers was present throughout many of the questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Culturally speaking, we allow young girls to access their feelings more readily than boys," board member Jess Garcia said.

The emotional and mental wellness workers, which include professionals such as counselors and social workers, were also asked the question "based on your observations, what percentage of the student population in your building struggles with some form of mental health challenge?

Nearly 90% of the emotional wellness workers survey estimated that 25% or more of the students in their building struggled with mental health.

"They estimate that quite a large percentage of the student population has some sort of mental health struggle," said Sarah Clarke, a coordinator of social emotional learning at RPS. "That's information for us to know and to think about how we might intervene with students going forward."

What happened: The Rochester School Board held a study session about the mental health services available in the district as well as the amount of need for those services among the district's student population.

Why does this matter: Mental health has become one of the biggest issues among K-12 students, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's next: The information discussed during the study session will inform the district's decisions moving forward in how it utilizes a $1.9 million federal grant focused on addressing mental health needs.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Matt Hrabak.png
Health
Samaritan Bethany's Matt Hrabak named district caregiver of the year
February 28, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
07-1-YG-08-30-23.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester native Yung Gravy to rap his party tunes at Minnesota State Fair
February 28, 2023 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kathleen Krull
Community
It's difficult to navigate the Rochester housing market. It's even harder if you're a felon
February 28, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kasson-Mantorville, Goodhue boys basketball
Prep
Section 1A boys basketball tournament loaded with stellar teams
March 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Caledonia, Lake City in a Section 1AA quarterfinal girls basketball game
Prep
Photos: Caledonia, Lake City Section 1AA quarterfinal girls basketball on Feb. 28, 2023
February 28, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Prep
Photos: Hayfield, Fillmore Central Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal on Feb. 28, 2023
February 28, 2023 07:49 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Narvaez.jpg
Sports
Narvaez set for Rochester return, this time to guide climbing franchise Rochester FC
February 28, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff