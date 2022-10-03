Rochester Public Schools fixes internet glitch that blocked school board candidates' website

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools has reported that an issue with its internet security has been fixed, no longer blocking the joint website of four school board candidates.

The candidates raised the issue during a recent debate at the Rochester Public Library, accusing the school district of cancel culture and voter suppression. The candidates include John Whelan, Elena Niehoff, Kim Rishavy and Rae Parker.

RPS subsequently responded with a statement, clarifying that the candidates' website was unable to be accessed since it was "incorrectly flagged on some RPS devices" as a "parked domain" by the district's security vendor, Netskope. The terms refers to websites that are "in development or waiting for a new owner," according the Google Ads Center.

As of Sunday, RPS said Netskope had reclassified the website as "education."