Rochester Public Schools fixes internet glitch that blocked school board candidates' website

As of Sunday, RPS said its web security vendor, Netskope, had reclassified the website as "education."

4 Your Children Website
The campaign website for Rochester School Board candidates, Elena Niehoff, John Whelan, Rae Parker and Kim Rishavy on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
October 03, 2022 04:27 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools has reported that an issue with its internet security has been fixed, no longer blocking the joint website of four school board candidates.

The candidates raised the issue during a recent debate at the Rochester Public Library, accusing the school district of cancel culture and voter suppression. The candidates include John Whelan, Elena Niehoff, Kim Rishavy and Rae Parker.

RPS subsequently responded with a statement, clarifying that the candidates' website was unable to be accessed since it was "incorrectly flagged on some RPS devices" as a "parked domain" by the district's security vendor, Netskope. The terms refers to websites that are "in development or waiting for a new owner," according the Google Ads Center.

As of Sunday, RPS said Netskope had reclassified the website as "education."

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
