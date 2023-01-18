STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News
Rochester Public Schools Foundation awards $10,302 in grants

The grants will fund a world garden, makerspace, robots and support mental health needs.

Ginny Amundson, president of the Rochester Public Schools Foundation, speaks about the organization's grant recipients at a school board meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
January 18, 2023 01:30 PM
ROCHESTER — Whether it's learning how to code with robots or learning about gardening practices from around the world, Rochester students now have a few more resources to work with.

Ginny Amundson, president of the Rochester Public Schools Foundation announced the organization's recent grant recipients Tuesday at a Rochester School Board meeting. The grants were awarded to three specific schools, and two projects that will be district-wide.

They were selected out of more than 20 grant applications. The total amount of the grant funding is $10,302.

"We received a record number of applications this year," foundation board member Grace Greason said. "Our high scoring applications proposed projects that are not currently available in the district, and that offer unique and innovative learning experiences with long-term impact."

The first grant will help fund a tool shed at John Adams Middle School where they have started a "world garden." The grant recipient, Donna Brunskill said the school is incorporating gardening practices from different cultures.

"We're going to partner with community ed, and the students are going to be learning trade skills, and the students will be building it with teacher support," Brunskill said. "It will anchor an outdoor classroom area for us."

The second grant is for the "makerspace" at Longfellow Elementary. According to Tuesday's presentation, the grant will help facilitate STEAM activities, which stands for science, technology, arts, and mathematics.

"We have designated space, but not the bandwidth to plan and prepare STEAM enrichment experiences in our elementary Makerspace," a summary of the grant request said. "The grant funding will provide grab-and-go, out-of-the-box experiences, which facilitate out-of-the-box thinking."

The third grant is for "dual reset rooms" at Gage Elementary. Assistant Principal Amy Hughes said mental health needs are exacerbated at the school "where many students are at risk because of economic hardship and a high prevalence of adverse childhood experiences." She went on to say that the school's care team spent the equivalent of 72 full school days supporting dysregulated students.

"Gage's dual reset rooms will help provide a space and the necessary tools to coach students on strategies to self regulate their emotions and responses," the grant recipient Julie McLaren said.

The fourth and fifth grants both have to do with robotics. Specifically, the grant will help purchase "Edison Robots and Bee-Bots", which are "programmable robots designed to be used in elementary schools," according to the grant summary.

Grant recipient Laura Ehling said the robots will be available to all elementary students through the library system.

"The more students we have that understand computer science, the more innovations and new technology we can produce as a society," Ehling said. "All this starts with coding with robots in the elementary schools."

