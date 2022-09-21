Rochester Public Schools Foundation awards more than $12,000 in grants

ROCHESTER — Why tell someone about your brand new set of wheels when you can show them instead?

That's exactly what Mayo High School senior Addie Cayou did Tuesday night at the Rochester School Board meeting. She started in the back of the boardroom and peddled her way up the middle aisle in a sleek adaptive tricycle.

The Rochester Public Schools Foundation funded the purchase of multiple tricycles through its recent grant cycle. In total, the Foundation awarded $12,315 in grants for various projects. The organization has provided more than $550,000 since 1988.

"What we're looking for is something that could be scaled — something that, if successful, might just be implemented districtwide," Justin Cook from the Foundation said.

Mayo High School senior Addie Cayou demonstrates an adaptive trike, provided with a grant from the Rochester Public Schools Foundation. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

Cook also said the Foundation looks for projects that aren't currently available in the district, that offer unique and innovative learning experiences and are defined by certain goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Foundation awarded funding to seven applications. There were 13 applications submitted.

In addition to the adaptive tricycles, the Foundation's grants will help fund collaborative clubs at Riverside Central Elementary, ukuleles for students in the district's online school, sensory rooms for a couple different programs in the district, and two different projects involving the creation of garden spaces.

No matter how much the district's decision-makers applauded the projects, their words never could match the smile on Cayou's face as she peddled down that aisle to the sound of everyone clapping and cheering her on.

The grant will add six of the tricycles to the district's fleet of bicycles in its Safe Routes to School program. The program is held at the various elementary schools to help students learn how to bike safely.

Andrea Bacon, a developmental adapted physical education teacher, said they are not traditional adaptive tricycles. One of the benefits of that, she said, is that they're a lot more affordable. She went on to talk about several of their other benefits.

"It doesn't carry the stigma of a big, clunky expensive adaptive bike. And everyone wants to ride them, even the adults," Bacon said. "A lot of our students, when they get older, are going to use bikes and trikes as a means of transportation, so we want them to be able to ride these in the community safely."