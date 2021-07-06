Rochester Public Schools gears up to launch first P-TECH program in Minnesota

Mya Matthews may be only 14, but she's been tinkering with computers since before middle school. One program she used to use allowed her to construct virtual houses. Another program allowed her to do rudimentary coding to make games. And now, she's getting ready to take that passion and experience to the next level.

Matthews is one of 70 students selected for the first year of Rochester Public School's P-TECH program, which is meant to help prepare students for their future careers. And for driven students like Matthews, it's a way to get a head start on whatever may come down the road.

"I'm excited for the challenge; even in honors class, I get A's. I just want to have more challenge in school," Matthews said. "I know it will build a great work ethic. It'll be great for learning how to manage time and stuff like that."

The district first announced its intent to form the program, which stands for "Pathways in Technology Early College High," in 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic got underway. It received a $1 million grant from the Department of Education for the program.

The program is a partnership between four organizations: Rochester Public Schools, Rochester Community and Technical College, Mayo Clinic and IBM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students will be able to take part in one of two tracks: nursing or information technology. Students will have mentors from IBM and Mayo. Later on in the program, they also will have internships with either of the two organizations. Starting as freshmen, the idea is that the students will have a degree or certificate by the time they graduate.

The program is six years, but students can complete it sooner, according to Brandon Macrafic, an RPS principal on special assignment, specializing in career and college readiness.

The program will allow students to split their time between their home high schools and RCTC, where the program will be housed. The college is in the process of renovating two classrooms and three offices for the program. Students will use those classrooms during an initial period in the program and then progress into the broader RCTC campus as needed.

Mya Matthews, 14, will study information technology at Rochester Public Schools' P-TECH program in the fall. Matthews is one of 70 students that was selected for the first year of the program. Mya is photographed Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

In addition to the school district preparing students for careers, the two "community partners" of IBM and Mayo also see the advantages in the program. During a presentation to the school board in 2020, the chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic explained that there had been 100 open nursing positions at the clinic for the last four years.

Student selection

There were more than 100 students who signed up for the program. A weighted lottery system whittled that group down to 70 students who were admitted into the first year of the program.

"We have a broad range of students," Macrafic said. "We have students who would have been successful on their own. And then we have students who are going to need some more support to achieve the level of success that they are capable of."

ADVERTISEMENT

Macrafic said student names were submitted one or multiple times depending how many criteria they met. For example, students who would be the first in their family to attend college had a higher chance of having their name drawn. English learners had a little bit better chance than native English speakers.

"When you look at it from the industry partners' perspective, there are not many companies around that aren't trying to diversify their workforce and tap into a pool of applicants that they've been unable to tap into previously," Macrafic said. "This is a great opportunity for Mayo Clinic to find male applicants for the practical nursing field and for IBM to find female applicants and applicants of color."

So far, Rochester is the only location for a P-TECH school in Minnesota. State Sen. Carla Nelson, thinks that could change though. As a former chair of the Senate's education committee, Nelson helped secure the funding to establish the program in Rochester and she sees it as the first step in bringing it to other school districts.

"Rochester can lead the way," Nelson said. "I hope to see more successful P-TECH schools in our state. It is a way to close the achievement gap and address the workforce shortage."

Comparisons to Existing Programs

P-TECH is not the only high school-level program that aims to prepare students for their careers after graduation. For years now, students have been able to participate in Post-Secondary Enrollment Option. Essentially, that allows juniors and seniors to gain college credit while completing their high school careers.

Rochester also has a program called C-TECH. Also housed at the RCTC campus, the program stands for "career and technical education center at Heintz."

School district administrators contend that P-TECH will be different and valuable in its own right. For one, students get to begin as a freshmen.

"Yes, we have pathways (in C-TECH) and students can take two or three courses within health science careers, and some of those do offer college credit," Macrafic said. "But P-TECH is the only program that the district currently has that is designed to result in a post-secondary degree or diploma."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Dick, with Premier Electric Corporation, works at a remodeling construction site for a P-TECH lab Wednesday, June 30, 2021, on the Rochester Community and Technical College campus in Southeast Rochester. Rochester Public Schools received a grant to start a P-TECH school this fall, which will be housed at RCTC. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Nelson said P-TECH and PSEO aren't so much separate options as much as they go "hand in hand."

P-TECH School Leader Kari Kolling Anderson clarified the relationship between the two programs. She said students who take advantage of PSEO are often students who come from college-educated families and are successful academically.

With P-TECH, however, the district is hoping to provide a way to help students who may not have had the chance otherwise to go to college.

"In order to get into PSEO, you have to score a certain level," Kolling Anderson said. "For the most part, the goal of P-TECH is to provide access and support to students who wouldn't have it already. There's going to be a lot more monitoring and support than a PSEO student would have."