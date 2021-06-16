Rochester Public Schools honors outgoing Superintendent Michael Muñoz

There was a line of people stretching around the back of the room, waiting for a turn at the microphone. They weren't at the school board meeting to talk about taxes or curriculum or anything else related to the operation of the district. Rather, they came to pay tribute to the person who has led the organization for the past decade.

One after another, teachers, principals and other staff members came forward on Tuesday to speak about the positive impact of Superintendent Michael Muñoz , whose resignation takes effect June 30.

"I learned a whole lot not only about myself, but I learned a whole lot about the importance of loving and caring for these kids," RPS Equity Coordinator Willie Tipton said. "Because of that, I've been able to do a lot of great things within this district just because of your leadership."

Muñoz began his role with Rochester Public Schools in 2011, becoming one of the longest-serving superintendents in the district's recent history.

Muñoz tendered his resignation in February after acknowledging multiple instances of plagiarism. The district has since contracted with Kent Pekel to be its interim superintendent.

In spite of having a superintendency that was at times marred by distrust from both community members as well as the district's staff, speakers came forward Tuesday to point out Muñoz's accomplishments.

He oversaw the opening of a new facility for the district's alternative learning center. Koni Grimsrud, assistant director of special education, spoke about how he also oversaw the opening of two early-learning schools.

"Because of you, we have specifically-designed playgrounds for children ages 2 to 5, both with and without disabilities," Grimsrud told Muñoz.

Board Chair Jean Marvin spoke about how Muñoz helped pass the largest referendum in the school district's history, resulting in the largest construction undertaking in the district's history.

He oversaw the opening of the district's Career and Technical Education Center at Heintz Center, as well as the upcoming establishment of the district's P-TECH school, which is set to open this fall. Both programs aim to give students a start on their post-graduation endeavors.

"The changes have been astronomical," Marvin said. "Because of you, Mr. Muñoz, we're a better district than we've ever been."

Longfellow Elementary Principal Amy Adams spoke about how Muñoz simply would volunteer as a substitute in her classroom when she was a teacher.

There also were people from outside the district who came to pay their respects, including Jerome Ferson, president of the United Way of Olmsted County; and Graham Briggs, executive director of Olmsted County Public Health.

Muñoz offered a few comments of his own on Tuesday about his term. Among other accomplishments, he described how he helped increase the graduation rate for Black students by 21.1%, Latino students by 26.8%, Asian students by 21. 5%, and free-and-reduced-lunch students by 15.1%, among others.

"Like most of us, I was not perfect," Muñoz said. "What I hope is people will look at my entire 10 years here, my work in full, and say the good offsets the bad and that I've made a difference in the lives of our students and community."