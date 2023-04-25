99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester Public Schools improves graduation rate in 2022 over previous year, beats state average

The graduation rate for RPS improved 2.1% over the 2021 rate of 83.80%. RPS also outperformed not only the statewide rate of 83.6%, but the statewide year-over-year improvement of 0.2%.

Rochester Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies
Mayo High School students listen to faculty and students give speeches during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 12:40 PM

ROCHESTER — The four-year graduation rate for Rochester Public Schools improved in 2022 as students continued to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district-wide graduation rate for 2022 registered at 85.9%, more than two percentage points higher than both the state average and the district's rate from 2021, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Education.

“Throughout the school year last year, we focused on building relationships with all of our students, especially those from groups that struggled the most during the COVID-19 pandemic,” RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said in a statement. “I think this increase in Rochester’s graduation rate overall and especially the graduation rates of students from historically marginalized communities suggests that strategy paid off.”

The graduation rate for RPS improved 2.1% over 2021, which was 83.80%. RPS also outperformed not only the 2022 statewide graduation rate of 83.6%, but RPS topped the statewide year-over-year improvement of 0.2%.

Among the district's various student demographics, the lowest graduation rate in 2022 was among Hispanic students, at 70.37%. Next was students of two or more races at 75.61%, Black students at 84.39%, Asian students at 89.31% and white students at 90.02%.

However, multiple student groups outpaced the district-wide improvement. The graduation rate among Black students increased 8.69%, the rate among Hispanic students increased 2.78%, and the rate among white students increased 2.22%.

Similarly, the graduation rate increased 2.32% among students eligible for free or reduced priced lunch, coming in at 74.21%.

The district-wide graduation rate in 2012 was 82.96%. The rate from 2019 — which was the last before the pandemic — was 85.94%, just fractionally different from that of 2022.

Pekel said it's important to remember that the student population of RPS has become more diverse over the last decade, meaning there are more students who have faced "additional educational challenges."

Pekel also underscored the impact of the pandemic.

"This is about the rate of recovery from a once-in-a-century, catastrophic social and public health event," Pekel told the Post Bulletin. "I think 2.1% is significant. It's not time to be even remotely self satisfied or complacent, but I think it suggests some initial movement in the right direction."

The graduation rate among the district's three high schools varied. John Marshall's was the lowest at 88.61%, followed by Century at 90.17% and Mayo at 94.32%.

RPS Online had a graduation rate of 84.62%, and the Alternative Learning Center had a rate of 56.76%.

Most of the smaller surrounding districts outperformed RPS. The highest graduation rate among the surrounding districts was Plainview-Elgin-Millville at 98.02%. Next was Byron at 97.83%, Pine Island at 95.24%, Kasson-Mantorville at 94.97%, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 92.86%, Dover-Eyota at 89.13%, Chatfield at 88.89%, and Stewartville at 88.49%.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
