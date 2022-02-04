SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester Public Schools launches community survey for superintendent search

The survey will be open through Feb. 11.

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools
By Jordan Shearer
February 04, 2022 07:04 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools has launched a communitywide survey as part of its search for a new superintendent.

The survey launched Feb. 1 and is scheduled to last through Feb. 11. The school has contracted with the firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to help with the search process. The firm and the Rochester School Board have released a timeline for the endeavor.

In addition to the survey, HYA will be hosting a virtual listening session for community members at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, to get feedback on the search. The log-in information for the virtual meeting can be found on the district's website.

For 19 questions, the survey asks people to indicate their level of agreement with a number of statements about the district: whether the district's schools are safe, whether it's fiscally responsible, whether it's closing the achievement gap, and so on.
It then asks participants to select up to four goals they would like the new superintendent to accomplish, such as "provide transparent communication," "understand and be sensitive to the needs of a diverse student population" and "effectively plan and manage the long-term financial health of the district."

At the end, the survey asks participants to provide the name and contact information of anyone they know who may be a good candidate for the position.

