SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 22
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Public Schools lays out plan to address student behavior

“People are really passionately committed to addressing these issues,” Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "Every student feeling safe, and that they belong in our schools, is a foundation to learning.”

Rochester School Board
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during a school board meeting on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Edison Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
June 21, 2022 11:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Students may have a different experience this coming year as administrators lay the groundwork for a new culture in Rochester’s secondary schools.

Superintendent Kent Pekel on Tuesday gave the School Board an overview of the plan to address issues of misbehavior that plagued the district this past year as students returned from distance learning.

“We’ve had some challenges over the course of the past school year with disruptive behaviors on the part of some of our students,” Pekel said. “Students are constantly reading the environment in terms of how connected they feel, how much they feel that they belong, and also which behaviors are acceptable. And so we knew that we needed to begin next year with strategies in place.”

Created with representatives from across the district's schools, Pekel presented the school board with a memo detailing the various strategies they'll undertake.

The district has released both district-wide strategies, as well as those specific to individual schools. Among the 26 suggestions for district-wide initiatives, there were five highlighted as priorities: Student-staff relationships, the use of cell phones, restorative practices, discipline responses and extracurricular activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although some of the district's reactive methods to misbehavior, such as suspension, are still in place, Pekel said they need to be evaluated to promote "reflection and behavior change," according to the memo.

The plan also calls for restorative practices. While that term can take various forms, it essentially is a way to incorporate the offending student back into the school community.

“There’s a very intentional process to restore the sense of community and restore the sense of belonging,” Pekel said.

The use of cell phones is also a major hurdle the district is trying to grapple with. Part of the memo says the district should create a policy “that restricts or eliminates student use of cellphones in school.”

Pekel, however, admitted the issue of addressing cell phone use is very complex.

The plan also calls for ways to get ahead of the behavior before it even happens. The district's leaders plan to do that by increasing a sense of belonging for students at their various schools.

One way to do that is by increasing participation in extracurricular activities. During Tuesday's meeting, Pekel said there are not as many “enrichment opportunities” for middle school students in the district as there are for those at the high schools.

Also Read
Rochester School Board
Local
Live: Rochester School Board to review safety plan, vote on school resource officer contract
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
June 21, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Hamilton - 1.png
Local
Stewartville, Byron schools gear up for solar panel projects
Overall, the state dedicated $8 million to the Solar for Schools program.
June 20, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
IMG_5367.JPG
Local
'A paradigm shift': Rochester Public Schools prepares to roll out new strategic plan
One of the first assignments given to Superintendent Kent Pekel by the School Board, the completion of the strategic plan is a milestone for the district leader.
June 18, 2022 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

Nonetheless, the plan calls for connecting students to those extracurricular activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those, for many kids, can be powerful connectors to school,” Pekel said. “They also can be powerful ways to incentivize good behavior and effort in school.”

What happened: Rochester Public Schools Superintendent presented a list of initiatives to the School Board, detailing initiatives to address student misbehavior.

Why does this matter: Disruptive student behavior was a major issue for the school district this past year as students readjusted to learning in their schools rather than at their homes as they did during the pandemic.

What's next: The district's administration will develop action plans to implement the various initiatives.

The plan also puts emphasis on the importance of relationships with authority figures. Specifically, one of the goals in the memo is to “Launch activities to connect all students to at least one caring adult in the school and make clear to teachers that it is acceptable to take time for building relationships even if it reduces time spent on academic content.”

The topic of relationship-building is something Pekel has emphasized ever since he first came to the district as an interim superintendent. It's also the topic of a TED Talk he gave before his time in Rochester.

“People are really passionately committed to addressing these issues,” Pekel said. "Every student feeling safe, and that they belong in our schools, is a foundation to learning.”

Summit Memo by inforumdocs on Scribd

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Ralph (1 of 1)-2.jpg
Local
Lake City documentary on the 'Father of waterskiing' gets public showing
The 33-minute film “Ralph Samuelson: The Father of Waterskiing” will be shown for the first time on Tuesday in the Lincoln High School Auditorium.
June 21, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Bad Ass Coffee
Exclusive
Business
Med City's newest coffee shop strives to be 'Bad Ass' above all else
Rochester has another coffee shop for residents to try out. The name may be catchy to grab anyone's attention, and it represents the first of a franchise's foothold in the Midwest.
June 21, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester Uber driver facing felony charges after passengers injured in Tesla showboating crash
Eldon Gale Nelson, 40, of Rochester, is accused of accelerating to a "frightening speed" before crashing his newer model Tesla and injuring four passengers.
June 21, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Mayowood II new.jpg
Local
UPDATE: Rochester council waives some fees for county housing project as commissioners increase funding
Olmsted County project aims to provide housing for low-income seniors.
June 21, 2022 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen