Rochester Public Schools looks forward to the possibility of easing mask mandate

ROCHESTER — Two years into the global pandemic, the leadership of Rochester Public Schools is beginning to look at the possibility of relaxing its mask mandate.

The district began what could be the start of that process last week when it issued a notice to families, letting them know the district will no longer be contract tracing in grades K-12 or requiring students to quarantine.

"Assuming we get through these two weeks after ending contact tracing and quarantining and we don't see spikes, and our rate of community transmission continues to decline, there's very good reason to look at making masks optional," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "We have not yet identified the precise criteria for doing it."

There's some reason to believe the lack of quarantining won't negatively impact the number of COVID cases in the district. When the district was piloting its Test To Stay Program — which allowed students to avoid quarantining if they provided negative tests — the district saw "relatively few" cases of transmission from students who were positive to students classified as "close contacts."

Since several people have asked, we are actively looking at criteria for making masks recommended but optional in Rochester schools. We are looking hard at the data and reviewing expert opinion. I hope to be able to announce the criteria we will use in the near future. Stay tuned — Kent Pekel (@KentPekel) February 11, 2022

Even though the district hasn't established any criteria for relaxing its mask mandate yet, Pekel said one thing the district's leadership may do is make changes on a school-by-school basis.

"As we look at masking, one of the things I'm thinking a lot about is a school-based strategy," Pekel said. "I continue to believe criteria that would be relevant at the building level makes the most logical sense."

The number of COVID cases in the district has been decreasing in recent weeks. For the week of Feb. 7-13, there were 132 new cases. That was down from the week before, when 225 new cases were recorded. It has been decreasing every week since the district recorded a high of 756 the week of Jan. 10-16.

The issue of mandating mask usage has been one of the most hotly debated issues of the school year, resulting in one person being banned from school district premises during a school board meeting.

While those pushing against the mask mandate have been more outspoken, there also has been a contingent adamantly in favor of required masking.

"In the end, this is not a popularity contest, but I do have to be attentive to those concerns because they're passionately held on both sides here in Rochester," Pekel said.

There has not been any standard policy among school districts. Byron and Kasson-Mantorville have kept masking optional. Stewartville started the year with mandatory masking, but made it optional mid-year due to difficulty with enforcement.