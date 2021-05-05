Rochester Public Schools narrows in on new boundaries

Rochester Public Schools is narrowing in on a decision for its new boundaries, which will determine what elementary, middle and high schools students attend based on their residences.

John Carlson, executive director of finances for RPS, updated the school board on the boundary-change process on Tuesday. In addition to working with a consulting firm on the process, the district created a committee to determine the new boundaries.

Earlier this month, the district released a website where the public could see where the boundaries would be under three different outcomes. The public then was able to leave feedback on the different proposals.

On Tuesday, Carlson said the committee eliminated Option One and Option Two is available, but getting a lot of consideration.

"They reviewed all of the input they received through the community survey," Carlson said. "If I recall right, most members were feeling that Option Three is probably the best option to continue to work with.... I think they're going to dial in on Option Three and make some small adjustments based on the feedback that they got."

The committee will bring a recommendation to Superintendent Michael Muñoz after its next meeting on May 5. The recommendation would then be brought to the Rochester School Board on either May 18 or June 1.

The boundaries will change the most for elementary and middle school students because new schools are under construction. High school boundaries will shift as well under the Option Three proposal as it currently stands.

For younger students, Bamber Valley Elementary would cover the entire southern portion of the district, taking over some of the area that currently goes to Pinewood Elementary. The new Overland Elementary would cover a large swatch of the north side of the city, covering some of the areas that currently funnel into Jefferson Elementary and Gibbs Elementary, among a couple other areas. There are some areas would remain mostly unaffected, such as the area funneling into Riverside Central Elementary.

Under the Option Three proposal, the new middle school would cover the entire north side of the district. Willow Creek Middle School would cover the entire south side of the district. John Adams Middle School and Kellogg Middle School would cover the west and east portions in the center of the district, respectively.