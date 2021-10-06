SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester Public Schools OKs preliminary 1.2% levy increase

The school district's tax base increased from $16.1 billion in 2021 to $16.9 billion in 2022.

Rochester Public Schools Logo
By Jordan Shearer
October 06, 2021 04:43 PM
Rochester Public Schools would collect slightly more from taxpayers next year than it did last year if board members stick with the preliminary levy they OK'd Tuesday night.

Overall, the total proposed levy for 2022 would be $70.2 million, an increase of 1.2% from $69.3 million in 2021.

According to RPS Finance Director John Carlson, property owners could see a decrease in their taxes because the tax base has grown.

He used the example of a home valued at $200,000, saying the taxes on that home should decrease by $28.

The school district's tax base, according to Carlson's presentation, increased from $16.1 billion in 2021 to $16.9 billion in 2022. Of that increase, $200 million was from new construction, and $600 million was due to inflation on existing properties.

The Rochester School District is larger than the city itself. The district covers more than 200 square miles, including portions of both Olmsted and Wabasha counties. The city of Rochester covers approximately 54 square miles.

Although the school board approved the amount, it could change. The board will have a meeting in November at which the public will be able to comment on the proposed levy. In December, the board will approve the final levy.

While the levy dictates how much the school district will collect from taxpayers, the district's overall budget is much larger. The district's total budget for the 2021-22 year was more than $430 million.

Property Tax Levy 2022 by inforumdocs on Scribd

