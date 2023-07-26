Rochester Public Schools outlines $10 million a year proposal it would like voters to approve for technology

ROCHESTER — After initially discussing the general concept weeks beforehand, Rochester Public Schools on Tuesday outlined a proposal for a new funding stream it would like local voters to approve this fall.

Bringing in an estimated $10 million a year, the levy would be used to support technology-related needs in the district. Even though the School Board has yet to officially vote about whether to put the request before voters at the ballot, the seven-member body showed general support for the initiative.

"It benefits the whole community," Board member Justin Cook said. "There is so much for this city to gain from a world class education system — not least of which is the ability of the most significant employer to attract and retain talent."

If the School Board does approve the proposal, the district would hold a special election in November.

With a touch of marketing flair, Superintendent Kent Pekel said they are calling the initiative the "Tech To Take Us Higher Levy Proposal." Like Cook, Pekel characterized it as a way to help set the district apart.

"I believe this community can and should be known around the country and around the world for excellence in education, just as it is in health care," Pekel said.

Reading from a prepared statement, he went on to describe "10 broad priorities" that the funding would support, ranging from security cameras to cybersecurity to financial software.

According to the proposed ballot language, the levy would be the equivalent of "4.467% times the net tax capacity of the school district." In simpler terms, it would result in an annual increase of $135 for a home valued at $325,000.

While the funding would be dedicated for tech-related needs, Pekel emphasized that it would ultimately help the district's finances overall. If approved, the district would be able to redirect $7 million it currently spends on technology toward other projects. It also would provide an additional $3 million on top of that for the total of $10.15 million.

"We've been discussing the possibility of this since 2021," Board member Jean Marvin said. "I for one think this is exactly the right time to ask the community to continue to support our students and our schools."