Rochester Public Schools outlines areas of staffing growth over last decade

Overall, the number of teaching positions has increased 23.4% over the last 10 years.

Rochester Public Schools Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson speaks with the School Board about the various areas of the teaching staff that have grown over the last decade during a meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 08, 2023 06:01 AM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools has released information explaining the areas behind the growth in staffing over the last decade.

The School Board discussed the issue Tuesday. The analysis was prompted by the district announcing dozens of staffing reductions to balance the budget.

"As I look at the list of positions today, there are jobs that I don't think existed that far back," RPS Chief Administration Officer John Carlson said. "And I think it's really related to the complexity and the expectations and the demands that are put on our schools and our teachers these days to solve a whole variety of problems and issues and to best educate our children."

Carlson went on to describe the various areas of teacher growth. He broke the data down into two categories, including classroom/direct service teaching positions and support teacher positions. Carlson described direct service teachers as those who would need a substitute teacher if they were gone.

The number of classroom/direct service teaching positions has increased 16.4%, and support teacher positions have grown 75.3%. That compares with 7.3% growth in the student population.

The number of special education teachers has grown 47.2%, compared with a 50.4% increase in students receiving special education services.

The number of early childhood and family education teachers increased 69.2%.

Kindergarten teaching positions increased by 33.3%, driven by the initiation of all-day kindergarten in 2015.

"There are many nuanced reasons as to why there has been growth," Carlson said. "Such as early childhood: there's been new funding provided by different state mechanisms that have allowed us to expand those programs. Same thing with kindergarten."

The number of career and technical education teachers increased 76.1%.

The number of school counselors increased 77%. The number of school social workers increased 199.3%. The number of licensed school nurses increased 148.5%.

The last decade also gave rise to a whole new category of educators in Rochester called "instructional coaches," which began around 2012. According to documentation from the district, instructional coaches are meant "to provide staff/professional development to other teachers within their buildings." There are 54 such positions.

However, there also were a number of categories where teaching positions decreased. The number of adult basic education teachers decreased 50.8%. Reading teacher positions decreased 52.2%. The number of interventionist teaching positions decreased 37.9%. The number of teachers on special assignment decreased 76.1%.

Overall, however, the number of teaching positions has increased 23.4% over the last 10 years.

What happened: Rochester Public Schools has released data showing the staffing areas that have grown the most over the last decade.

Why does this matter: The school district is in the process of cutting dozens of positions in order to balance its budget.

What's next: RPS will continue the process of trimming its budget until the school board votes on the final version in June.

By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
