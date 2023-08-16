Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester Public Schools outlines grading guidelines for 2023-24

Summative assessments — which include things like final tests and final papers — will have to account for 70-100% of students' grades.

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel is pictured speaking with the School Board during a meeting in July. On Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, the board discussed the revised grading policies for the upcoming year.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 12:52 AM

ROCHESTER — As they get ready to begin the upcoming academic year, teachers will have a new framework with which to gauge their students' learning.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Kent Pekel gave a presentation on new grading practices that will be implemented throughout the district, essentially overhauling the controversial framework known as "Grading For Learning."

"This is the beginning of a journey — not the end," Pekel said. "We always need to get better at student learning."

Rochester Public Schools rolled out Grading For Learning over the course of several years before it became fully implemented in the 2020-21 school year.

Far from being a silver bullet, Grading For Learning became a flash point of controversy . Among other features of the system, it didn't allow homework to be counted in students' grades. Meanwhile, it did allow students to retake exams multiple times, disincentivizing the need for them to prepare.

The school board discussed possible changes to the system in January and then again in May . At the time, Pekel wrote a four-page memo about some of the changes he envisioned for the district's grading guidelines.

As they reviewed those new guidelines on Tuesday, School Board member Justin Cook said he appreciated the fact that they are clearly defined.

"There's a lot of value in having expectations that are clear," Cook said. "I think it's a very good step."

So what does the new grading framework look like moving forward?

Firstly, summative assessments — which include things like final tests and final papers — have to account for 70-100% of students' grades.

Pekel said the range in the percentage is to allow for teacher discretion while also providing parameters that students will be able to anticipate.

"The majority of what students are getting as a grade in middle and high school classes is the result of their final demonstration of the knowledge and skills that they've learned," Pekel said.

Meanwhile, homework, class participation and formative assessment (which includes work throughout the class, such as quizes) will each count for 0-10% of students' grades.

While students can't have as many exam retakes as they would like, they will have the opportunity to retake a summative exam at least once within two weeks of the original test.

The new framework, Pekel said, resulted from work group as well as the results of a survey of the teachers in the district. Pekel said that survey resulted in thousands of comments from teachers.

The process isn't over, despite the new guidelines. Pekel said the district will be creating a grading committee moving forward to continually look for areas of improvement.

School Board member Jess Garcia reiterated the need to monitor the new system once its implemented.

"This is a huge undertaking," Garcia said. "I appreciate that this is lots of steps in the right direction, but I still don't think we're there yet."

What happened: The Rochester School Board outlined new grading guidelines for the 2023-24 school year.

Why does this matter: It will determine how secondary students are held accountable for their learning.

What's next: The guidelines will be implemented once students begin the new school year.

Grading Guidelines by inforumdocs on Scribd

By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
