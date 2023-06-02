Rochester Public Schools outlines which positions are set to be cut during its downsizing effort

ROCHESTER — As part of the process of downsizing its staff, Rochester Public Schools has outlined which positions will be eliminated moving forward into the new academic year.

The Rochester School Board discussed the issue Tuesday evening, tying the need to eliminate positions to the limitations of its budget and the goals of its strategic plan.

Overall, the district plans to downsize its ranks by 104 full-time equivalent positions from what the staffing levels were in January when the district made its last adjustment to its budget.

However, the district's staffing fluctuates throughout the year itself. When compared to the original number of staff members in 2022-23 rather than the mid-year status, there will be about 80.6 fewer full-time equivalent positions this coming year rather than the 104.

So what does the breakdown of the district's staff look like anyway? In a district of more than 17,000 students, the beginning of the 2023-24 year will include the following:



61 principals.

8.6 district-wide administrative positions (such as director of postsecondary readiness, and director of special education).

1,430.3 teaching and support positions.

12.3 community education positions.

499.3 education support professionals (paraprofessionals).

99.5 clerical positions.

164.4 operations positions.

141 maintenance positions.

59.8 mental and physical health positions.

83.3 student nutrition positions.

Among the positions being reduced, teachers are the largest group to be impacted. In the 2023-24 year, there will be a total of 1,430.3 full time equivalent teaching positions. That's a decrease of 38.9 compared to the number at the beginning of the current year.

The district has also outlined where those positions will come from within the teaching category. In elementary education, there will be a net decrease of 7.5 full-time equivalent positions, leaving a total of 353.6.

In secondary education, there will be a net decrease of 15 teaching positions, leaving a total of 342.8 positions. Among a number of additional smaller reductions, that will include a decrease of 7.5 sixth-grade teachers and a decrease of 4.2 communication arts teachers.

Among specialized teachers, there will be a net reduction of 2.9 positions, leaving a total of 120.7. Offsetting smaller cuts in areas like music and physical education, there will be an addition of 2.9 art teachers.

Among special education teachers, there will be a net decrease of 14.7 positions, bringing the new total to 368.4 full-time equivalent positions.

Contrary to the overall decrease in staff positions, there will also be a net increase of 1.3 positions among support roles, which the district lists in the teaching category. The support roles category includes positions such as literacy coaches, school nurses and instructional coaches.

The second largest employee category to see a reduction will be education support professionals, which used to be referred to as paraprofessionals. Overall, there will be net decrease of 20.9 full-time equivalent positions at the beginning of 2023-24 compared to the start of 2022-23.

However, the document outlining the changes in staffing clarified that "ESP job titles were condensed in the 2022-24 collectively bargained agreement," accounting for some large additions and declines among ESP roles.

