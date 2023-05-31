Rochester Public Schools prepares to reduce staff by more than 100 full time equivalent positions

ROCHESTER — In spite of benefiting from additional funding from the state, Rochester Public Schools is moving forward with a process of downsizing its staff by more than 100 full time equivalent positions in order to address systematic shortcomings in its budget.

The School Board reviewed the School District's upcoming budget during a study session on Tuesday. Although it has yet to be formally approved, the budget is projected to be $391.57 million.

"One big question that I need to answer in broad-brush terms is 'if the Legislature significantly increased funding for K-12 education, why cut at all?'" Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "We are aligning our resources around the goals of our strategic plan, and we are resolving a structural budget deficit... so my recommendation will be, on the whole, to move forward with the reductions that we've proposed, coupled with new investments that I think we can all see are very, very exciting for the well-being of our students."

The District has to approve its budget by July 1, which it will do at an upcoming meeting.

RPS Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson outlined a number of changes that will affect the District's budget this year. The District will receive a 4% increase in its General Education Aid Formula, which determines how much funding the District receives per pupil from the state. That increase will amount to $5.7 million more than the current year based on the projected number of students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The District also will receive $5.8 million more for special education.

The District's compensatory aid will be $4.6 million more than the current year. Compensatory aid is funding meant for the student population that qualifies for free-and-reduced-lunch status.

"This is our largest jump in 10-plus years," Carlson said, referring to the increase in compensatory funding.

The school District's budget has been closely watched by the community since the District started going through a multi-year process of cutting millions of dollars to correct what school leaders refer to as a "structural deficit."

Carlson explained that the District would have had a $14 million budget deficit during the coming year if it hadn't made any cuts, based on the information the District had in January before it knew what it could expect from the state.

As Pekel indicated, the District is still making cuts to its budget, despite the new funding its receiving from the state. However, he clarified that they are not making those reductions indiscriminately across the board.

"There are areas where we are proposing no reductions — mental health is one of them," Pekel said. "We know that has been an urgent priority and we want to actually do more."

There are some numbers in the budget that are yet to be determined. For example, the teachers union is set to begin negotiations with the District in June for its two-year contract. That will determine how much various employees get paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

This upcoming year will be the last that the school District will have the benefit of COVID relief funding to use. According to Carlson, the proposed budget includes $13.3 million of COVID relief funding. That means the District will need to find new funding sources for the positions and programs funded by those relief dollars next year if the District chooses to continue them.

One way the District has been addressing the budget deficit is with the reduction of staff members in the District. According to documentation provided for Tuesday's study session, the number of full-time equivalent employees is set to be 2,573. That's 104 FTE positions fewer than before.

Pekel said the majority of the employees whose positions have been impacted by the cuts have been able to find other jobs within the District. Nonetheless, he acknowledged the gravity of the decision.

"It's painful...I regret the impact it has on those people, on their families," Pekel said. "We've sought to do this in the most transparent, humane way we can. But it's never fully transparent or fully humane."

During the meeting, Pekel and Carlson reiterated that over the last decade, the number of staff members in the District has grown disproportionately to the number of students. By the 2022 fiscal year, the District's staff had grown 28% since 2012, compared to an 8.4% growth in students over the same time period.

"We've looked at a couple other districts, and they've been concerned when those numbers were just barely apart...but in our District it has exponentially been different for quite some time," Carlson said about the difference between staffing levels and the student population. "We're bending that curve."