News | Local
News reporting
Rochester Public Schools proposes new grading guidelines

Grading For Learning originated from the sense that existing grading practices had become too varied and subjective throughout the district.

Efe Agbamu, Chief of Academics, speaks about proposed changes to grading practices during a school board meeting on Jan. 3, 2023.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
January 04, 2023 02:03 AM
ROCHESTER — The entire philosophy of how schools grade their students is about to change for the second time in just a handful of years.

On Tuesday, the Rochester School Board discussed potential changes to the concept known as "grading for learning." Although it's only been implemented for the last few years, it became a controvertial system that prompted the district to reevaluate its value.

"The working ground said 'we need to change,'" Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "They didn't come back and say 'the status quo is good.'"

The school board didn't make any decisions Tuesday, but simply previewed what some of the forthcoming changes could include.

The current grading for learning framework is based on four "big ideas," including the following:

  • "Homework, quizzes and other daily tasks are formative practice and should not negatively impact a summative academic grade."
  • "Reassessment is allowed on all summative assessments, with the possible exception of final exams."
  • "Nonacademic factors are not counted in the summative academic grade."
  • "Homework is not considered part of the summative grade and therefore deadlines do not impact the grade."

"Grading is so controversial," said Efe Agbamu, chief of academics. "That's why the essence of professional development is very, very critical."

Agbamu said the proposed guidelines are a high-level framework that still being refined.

Grading For Learning had been years in the making before it was implemented. According to Tuesday's presentation, the process started during the 2016-17 school year. Work on the effort continued until the process was fully implemented during the 2020-21 school year.

Once implemented, those "big ideas" carried some big changes. Although many saw the core value of the plan, its actual rollout created a mixed bag of opinions. Even the students acknowledged there might need to be some changes.

"I appreciate the students acknowledge they need a reinforcer," School Board member Jess Garcia said. "Like, 'why would I do homework if you're not going to give me some sort of credit?'"

The district assigned a working group to evaluate the system. The group of 21 members met four times from October to December. It consisted of principals, teachers, counselors and students. That group proposed the changes discussed Tuesday, which include the following:

  • "Classroom activities (not considered summative assessment) may be included in the overall grade and will account for no more than 10% of the total grade. Activities included in the grade must link directly to the classroom learning targets."
  • "Reassessment will be allowed in part or in whole with demonstrated relearning."
  • "Nonacademic factors are not counted with the summative grade (the group would propose an alternative way of measuring and documenting academic behaviors such as attendance, participation, preparation, studying, etc. that are not part of the overall grade."
  • "Students will turn in formative assessments prior to the summative assessment or reassessment."

"There is a clear shift," said Jill Dunn, one of the co-chairs for the working group.
It's uncertain exactly when the new system will be approved and implemented.

"They resoundingly said 'significant change is needed,'" Pekel said, referring to the working group. "I think we need to get much clearer and we need to see this as the beginning, not the end, of a journey."

What happened: The Rochester School Board discussed an implementing an alternative grading framework compared with the existing system known as "Grading For Learning."

Why does this matter: The grading system affects all students and teachers throughout the district, and subsequently affects the way they perform academically and learn.

What's next: Superintendent Kent Pekel and the district's leadership will review the revised grading framework and devise a timeline for implementation.

By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
