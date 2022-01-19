Rochester Public Schools provides update on COVID mitigation strategies

ROCHESTER — Officials with Rochester Public Schools provided an update on Tuesday about the district's COVID mitigation strategies and the process of returning students from distance learning.

Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel reiterated that the decision to go into distance learning was not because of the case rate among students, but because the number of staff absences was getting too high to maintain operations.

"When we say two weeks, we mean two weeks," Pekel said. "We designed this two-week period to coincide with what Mayo Clinic is predicting will be the rise and fall of Omicron variant. We are absolutely committed to bringing students back Jan. 31. That said, we can never say never, but the intent is very, very clear to make that move."

RPS Communications Director Heather Nessler gave an update on what will happen once students return to the classroom.

One change will be to the length that unvaccinated students have to quarantine. Instead of 10 days, the district will be shortening it to five days.

At some point, though, students may not need to quarantine at all. Nessler said the district will do a staggered rollout of its Test To Stay option, which it previously piloted at three schools. The Test To Stay option allows students to stay in class if they provide negative tests and don't show any symptoms.

The Test To Stay option will begin being rolled out, she said, around Feb. 14.

Nessler clarified, though, that the district will maintain the length of isolation at 10 days for individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

"We are going to continue to adhere to the stricter standard for the return of confirmed COVID cases," Nessler said.

Also, the district plans to resume contact tracing once students resume. The district had stopped contact tracing shortly before sending students into distance learning. Pekel sent a notice to families on Jan. 10, letting them know they wouldn't be able to continue the practice at the time due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Special Education Director Jennifer Ihrke also spoke during the meeting, providing information on how the updated plan will affect athletics. Specifically, athletes will not need to wear masks while competing, although they will have to wear them when not competing.

Finally, they clarified that, due to a supreme court decision, the district will no longer be implementing the previously-proposed federal mandate that employers with 100 or more employees require vaccination.

"We are not moving forward with the vaccinate mandate," Pekel said. "We have every reason to believe very high percentages of RPS staff are already vaccinated by choice."