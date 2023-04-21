99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester Public Schools: No student data was touched in cybersecurity breach

The affected data pertains to employees, and so far it seemingly has not been used to commit financial fraud, the district said in an update.

AP Computer Science A
Coding is seen on a screen as Mayo High School students work during an AP Computer Science A class on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 4:03 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools on Friday reiterated to families that student data has not been compromised in an ongoing cybersecurity issue.

RPS said it first detected the "unusual activity" on its network April 6, two weeks before Friday's update.

"At this time, we have no evidence that any student data has been accessed," the message to families said. "And we have no evidence that the affected data pertaining to RPS employees has been used for financial fraud or identity theft."

Even though the information seemingly hasn't been used for financial fraud, the district confirmed in an April 10 update "that an outside actor has gained access to some school district data."

At the time, the district encouraged families to monitor their "financial account statements and credit reports for fraudulent or irregular activity on a regular basis."

Last Friday, the district announced that it would begin helping staff reset their passwords. This Friday's update indicated that students will begin resetting their passwords this coming week.

"Resetting passwords does not mean students will have immediate access to all of our systems or to the Internet," the district said. "We continue bringing systems back online as quickly and securely as possible."

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
